Eagle valley wrestling fifth at Mel Smith Invite

So there’s the Mel Smith Husky Invitational in Florence that has nothing to do with the Huskies — locally speaking — but in which Eagle Valley ended up finishing fifth among 30 teams last weekend.

The Mel Smith is one of those measuring-stick meets as 3A squads work their way toward regionals. The Devils’ report card is “solid, but with work needed,” which is fine.

“Better to lose now than the big show,” Devils coach Melvin Veldez said referring to the postseason.

Cody Ponce finished fourth at 220 pounds, suffering his first losses of the season. Lucas Comroe fell to Pagosa Springs’ Dylan Pickering in the championship side of the bracket but got another shot at him in the third-place match. Comroe got his revenge with a 10-4 decision.

At 106 pounds, Matthew Medina finished fourth. On the other end of the spectrum, heavyweight Abraham Garcia took sixth.

In the 132-pound division, Manuel Heredia lost early, but wrestled his way back to fifth, an impressive weekend of wrestling.

Meanwhile, Battle Mountain wrestling was at the Rumble in the Rockies in Rifle last week. A tournament of duals, the Huskies lost to Meeker and Grand Valley to start but bounced back with three straight victories (Basalt, Rangely and Coal Ridge) to win the Bronze Pool.

Eagle Valley wrestling was scheduled to take on Basalt and Summit County in Basalt on Thursday night. Battle Mountain was scheduled to host Grand Junction as well.

Saints beat Basalt

We have established the fact that Vail Christian’s boys’ basketball’s Jamison Lee, Alec Moritz and Hayden Sticksel are very good at that dribbling and shooting thing.

So give it up for sophomore Jesse Gonzales who scored in double digits for the first time in his career with 11 points, helping the 2A Saints to a 69-52 win at 3A Basalt on Wednesday night.

The 8-1 Saints clamped down defensively with a 19-6 third quarter. Senior Kaleb Williams was your star on the defensive end.

The Saints girls took a 55-40 loss to the Longhorns earlier in the evening. Abby Kuhns led the way with 16 points.

Vail Christian hosts Hotchkiss tonight at 6 and 7:30 p.m.

Demons take down Devils

Eagle Valley boys basketball hung it with Glenwood Springs in a 67-52 loss in Gypsum on Tuesday.

Keegan Garvey and Carlos Sanchez each scored 16 points, while Bryan Martinez had 15.

Eagle Valley was scheduled to play at Summit County on Thursday night.