Eagle Valley XC rolls at home meet

Eagle Valley's Samantha Blair fights for position during the Eagle Valley Invitational Saturday in Gypsum. Blair took first for her second win of the season.

Some T-shirts stayed in Gypsum and that’s a good thing.

If a racer finishes in the top 10 at the Eagle Valley Invitational at the Gypsum Creek Golf Course, he or she gets a tie-dye shirt, and Saturday the hosts had five claim new additions to their wardrobe.

The Devils boys also added the title of Eagle Valley Invite champions, edging out Central, 57-58. In the COVID-19-shortened season, this might be a good time to mention that we are less than three weeks from the regional meet to be held at … Gypsum Creek.

Winning battles

When a team wins by one point, everyone contributes to the victory. That said, Gage Nielsen and Ferguson St. John had some hotly-contested finishes.

Eagle Valley’s Gage Nielsen edges out Steamboat Springs’ Jaydon Fryer during the Eagle Valley Invitational Saturday in Gypsum. Winning the individual battles helped the Devils edge Central for the team win. (Chris Dillmann | cdillmann@vaildaily.com)

Nielsen and Steamboat Springs’ Jaydon Freyer were tied down to the 1-tenth of a second. Nielsen got the edge and second-place points. St. John also got those shoulders forward, squeaking by the Sailors’ Bowden Tumminello. St. John finished seventh, followed by teammate Jake Drever in ninth.

Lukas Bergstrom and Dillon Flaagan came home in 20th and 21st, respectively, to round out the win.

Samantha Blair took her second win of the year, pacing the competition with a time of 18 minutes, 11 seconds. The Devils junior spent most of the morning battling it out with Glenwood Springs’ Ella Johnson before Blair’s 100-meter kick at the finish sealed the deal.

“She ran really relaxed today,” Devils coach Melinda Brandt said. “She looked like she was really enjoying the race today.

Eagle Valley’s Jordan Neifert had a big day, finishing seventh for her first Eagle Valley Invitational T-shirt.

The Devils girls finished fourth. The Hoss Award winners were Blair and Drever. Eagle Valley cross-country also celebrates its seniors with its home meet. The Class of 2021 is Lindsey Castillo, Ashlun Twiss, Riley Rudin, Gabriela Fuentes, Flaagan, Nielsen, Kevin Chavez, Zachary Yoder and James Garcia.

Huskies depth shows muscle

Battle Mountain sat its varsity team this week. It didn’t matter. The girls still won.

Battle Mountain’s Hayley Brewster keeps good pace during the Eagle Valley Invitational Saturday in Gypsum. Brewster and the Huskies won the race. (Chris Dillmann@vaildaily.com)

Hayley Brewster, Quincy Pribramsky, Emma Reeder, Gabby Leonardo and Kate Dekanich brought it home on Saturday, edging Aspen, 59-63.

Depth helps when there are multiple races in one week during a condensed schedule. There’s an added benefit as well.

“No one feels comfortable,” Huskies coach Rob Parish said. “There is that push from within the team that manifests itself in practice.”

On the boys’ side, Jorge Sinoloa had a day. He’s a freshman, so he has no time from last season to show he should be in faster waves of races. As the schedule has gone this year, he’s drawn only hilly courses, ones that don’t produce great times.

So Sinoloa keeps getting seeded in the “slower” heats. The kid pressed the issue on his own on Saturday, going sub-18 minutes with 17:57.

Battle Mountain’s ladies take it out at the Eagle Valley Invitational on Saturday. (Chris Dillmann | cdillmann@vaildaily.com)

While Eagle Valley’s varsity is off next week, Sinoloa and Battle Mountain will be in Grand Junction, where, yes, the times should drop.

Eagle Valley Invitational

Girls

Team results

1. Battle Mountain, 59; 2. Aspen 63; 3. Glenwood Springs, 68; 4. Eagle Valley 97; 5. Steamboat Springs 111; 6. Summit 143; 7. Central 165

Individual results

Samantha Blair, EV, 18:11

7. Jordan Neifert, EV, 20:26

8. Hayley Brewster, BM, 20:47

9. Quincy Pribramsky, BM, 21:01

10. Emma Reeder, BM, 21:08

14. Gabby Leonardo, BM, 21:32

18. Kate Dekanich, BM, 21:54

20. Ellie Shroll, EV, 22:16

25. Hudson, Turner, BM, 22:28

27. Gabriela Fuentes, EV, 22:33

31. Alden Pennington, BM, 22:54

42. Ana Garcia, EV, 24:13

44. Karelly Gallegos, EV, 24:20

46. Haley Bates, EV, 24:40

47. Danielle Mandeville, EV, 24:51

Boys

Team results

Eagle Valley 57; 2. Central 58; 3. Summit 72; 4. Battle Mountain 105: 5. Steamboat Springs 112; 6. Glenwood Springs 137; 7. Aspen 141

Individual results

2. Gage Nielsen, EV, 16:50

6. Fersuson St. John, EV, 17:25

8. Jake Drever, EV, 17:26

15. Oscar Jose, BM, 17:45

16. Bergen Drummet, BM, 17:49

19. Jorge Sinoloa, BM, 17:57

20. Lukas Bergstrom, EV, 18:01

21. Dillon Flaagan, EV, 18:10

24. Zachary Yoder, EV, 18:33

26. Charlie Callas, EV, 18:36

27. Cooper Filmore, EV, 18:41

28. Xander Miscio, BM, 18:47

29. Tommy Johnson, BM 18:51

32. Cade Mather, EV, 19:09

33. Jacob Toms, BM., 19:12

36. Ethan Fitzcharles, BM, 19:24