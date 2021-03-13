Eagle Valley’s Abraham Garcia third at state

We admit it. This isn’t the podium at the 4A state tournament, but Eagle Valley’s Abraham Garcia, on the top step at regionals last weekend. After winning regionals, Garcia placed third in Class 4A at Saturday’s state tournament in Pueblo in the heavyweight division. (Daily file photo)



Eagle Valley’s Abraham Garcia is a busy guy.

He doesn’t waste time and he really didn’t on Saturday at the 4A state wrestling championships at the Southwest Motors Events Center in Pueblo.

Garcia needed only 58 seconds to pin Montrose’s Brandon Van Nooten to capture the bronze medal in the heavyweight division.

The name Abraham Garcia is going up on the wall in the Devils’ wrestling room.

If you want in-depth analysis of the match, here we go: It’s hilarious that wrestlers from the Western Slope travel all the way to the Front Range, usually Denver, to end up facing each other in a critical match that should really be held in Rifle.

But here they were — Montrose’s Van Nooten and Eagle Valley’s Garcia in Pueblo. The two did the regular scouting dance for the first 50 seconds before Garcia shot. Garcia got the 2-point takedown and the pin simultaneously.

Thanks for coming, tip your waitresses and drive home safely.

The tournament did not start well as Cheyenne Mountain’s Jesse Boley pinned Garcia in overtime. This is why everyone was fine with a 58-second pin in the third-place match. It’s a lot less stressful for all involved.

Hypothetically speaking, Garcia was on course to face Battle Mountain’s Jeremiah Vasquez in the second round. Had Garcia and Vasquez both won their first-round bouts or both lost them, they would have faced each other in the championship or consolation bracket.

As it was — with Vasquez forced to skip Saturday’s meet due to a COVID-19-related situation — Garcia received a forfeit in his next match.

In the consolation semifinals, Garcia took care of Skyline’s Oscar Aranday with a pin at 2:07. That set up the delightfully brief third-place match.