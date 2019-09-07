Eagle Valley’s Samantha Blair sets school record

Eagle Valley's Samantha Blair races to her new school record during Saturday's Liberty Bell.

Special to the Daily

She did it again.

Eagle Valley cross-country’s Samantha Blair set the school record in the 5K again at Saturday’s Liberty Bell Invitational.

The sophomore ran a time of 17 minutes, 33.60 seconds, good for fourth place in the Sweeps Division of the big meet. That breaks her own record of 17:36.30 at last year’s Liberty Bell.

Joslin Blair was ninth in 17:58.90. She holds the school 5K record at sea level with a 17:25 down in Arizona last year at the Nike Twilight Desert Festival.

Meanwhile, Gage Nielsen, running in Division 2 of the Liberty Bell, clocked a 16:50.60. He finished 18th.

Eagle Valley hosts it home meet on Saturday at the Gypsum Creek Golf Course.

Huskies win at West Grand

More talent is on the way for Battle Mountain cross-country.

The Huskies ladies won the West Grand Invitational on Saturday with the boys taking second.

The bigger story is who was running.

Lily Whelan, in her varsity debut, won the race, while fellow frosh Miliana Almonte took third. Josephine Trueblood was four. Clarissa Ortega and Hayley Diemar rounded out the scoring.

This bodes well as some of the Huskies veterans were getting the week off, which is Battle Mountain-speak for loading on miles in practice.

“There are reinforcements after graduation last year,” Huskies coach Rob Parish said. “The pipeline looks open. We always enjoy the chance to see what the young guns have and they took their opportunity and ran with it.”

Ezri Perdue finished second for the guys.

Battle Mountain will also be at the Eagle Valley Invite next week.