Elite-level action gets underway at 47th annual Vail Lacrosse Shootout

A Chiefs Elite player attempts a diving goal against the Rocky Mountain Oysters on the first day of Men’s Elite division play Thursday at the Vail Lacrosse Shootout.

Clark Bell | Vail Lacrosse Shootout

Vail Lacrosse Shootout Schedule for July 5, 2019Men’s EliteFord Field East10:00am Team Gutman vs. Jammin’ Salmon12:00pm Big Green Herd vs. Steve French2:00pm Chiefs Elite vs. Mohawk Tile Lacrosse ClubFord Field West10:00am Rogue vs. The Deli12:00pm Finkel & Garf vs. Rocky Mountain Oysters2:00pm ScoreBreak vs. Black SealsWomen’s Elite Vail Athletic Fields 9:00am U-Rad vs. The Tools 10:10am Team Wild vs. LAXaDAZEicalz 11:20am U-Rad vs. Rage 12:30pm Jammin’ Salmonettes vs. Team Wild 1:40pm The Tools vs. LAXaDAZEicalz 2:50pm Rage vs. Jammin’ Salmonettes

The men’s and women’s elite divisions began their runs in the Vail Lacrosse Shootout on Thursday, representing the highest level of play in the 47th annual tournament.

Elite level play will take place at Ford Park and Vail Mountain School over the next few days as the nine-day tournament heads into its home stretch, and as far as spectator action is concerned, the tournament leaves the best for last: the elite division.

And for followers of the tournament, the men’s elite division contains an exciting opportunity this year as the five-time defending champions, Rokk3r/Lacrossewear, was not able to take part in the tournament this year. That leaves the field open for a new champion, and the competition will be fierce leading up to Sunday’s grand finale, with some of the best college-level players in the country looking for glory in Vail.

While the tournament attracts teams from all over the country, you can cheer on a Colorado team by rooting for the Rocky Mountain Oysters, the No. 1 seed this year.

The Colorado team has been “participating in the Vail Lacrosse Shootout for longer than some of the players on its roster have likely been alive,” wrote Garrett Fitzgerald. “The Oysters are somewhat of a mystery entering the tournament as the leader of Pool A. If they bring a talented squad, they will be among the favorites to take home a 2019 championship.”

The Oysters showcased some good play Thursday, defeating Team Gutman of Middlebury College in Vermont, with Colorado local David Hild on the attack. In the Oysters’ second match of the day, however, Chiefs Elite, a heavy-hitting squad from the Midwest, showed they meant business in their Vail Lacrosse Shootout debut, defeating the Oysters 10-8.

Elite games start at 10 a.m. today at Ford Park and continue until around 3:30 p.m. Stop by at any point to see some high-level lacrosse taking place.