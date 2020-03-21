ESPN resumes sports with ‘The Ocho’

Yes, you keep flipping around the dial out of habit because — well, there has to be some form of sports on, right?

But our long national nightmare is over, people because ESPN, sweet, sweet ESPN, is restarting the Ocho on Saturday at 10 p.m.

Thank you, Chuck Norris.

Yes, it’s time thrill to the sport of cornhole, which kicks off this smorgasbord of obscure sports (quarterly?) at 10 p.m. Is it a sport? Questionable. Does it need a better name? You bet.

There is actually an American Cornhole League or ACL for short. And you thought those letters automatically meant surgery. Want to sound really like a cornhole insider? Colorado is in the Mountain South Conference of the American Cornhole League.

Be sure to get up early Sunday (7:30 a.m.) for the National Stone Skipping Competition. Apparently, the record is 88 skips, and that takes some stones.

That will just whet your appetite for sport stacking, which as we all know is a thing. Personally, we’re looking forward to the Cherry Pit Spitting Championship at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday. Nothing quite takes the sting out of social distancing like pit spitting.

The party is just getting started as at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, we part with the Classic Tetris World Championship. If you want to get in the mood: Here’s 10 hours of uninterrupted Tetris music. The Vail Daily might have just committed a war crime there.

The main event comes at 4:30 p.m. with America’s Dodgeball Continental Cup: USA vs. Canada. Hopefully, we will heal all of our partisan wounds and come together for this.