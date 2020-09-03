Evergold running race coming up

The EverGold is back.

Trail running season continues with the EverGold 5K & 10K on Sept. 12 at Beaver Creek.

This race, presented by Eagle Valley Behavioral Health, is the sixth event in the 2020 Dynafit Vail Trail Running Series.

Beginning and ending in beautiful Creekside Park in the heart of Beaver Creek, the EverGold course sends runners through and around the resort community on a variety of terrain.

After an ascent through Aspen groves on aptly named Aspen Glade, trail runners will traverse across Beaver Creek Mountain on Allie’s Way singletrack and descend down the hillside into Creekside Park.

Parking is available in either the free Villa Montane parking lot, across from the Vilar Performing Arts Center, or the Ford Hall parking. Additional parking is available in the Elk Lot in Avon with a complimentary shuttle to Beaver Creek Village (please remember to wear your mask if taking the shuttle).

In order to adhere to Eagle County gathering size limits, the race starts will be divided into waves, according to age categories, with the first wave beginning at 9 a.m. Visit vailrec.com for a full schedule of wave starts.

Details pertaining to race format changes following Eagle County COVID-19 restrictions will be communicated to race participants. All race participants and spectators will be expected to follow social distancing guidelines, wear masks at bib pickup and start/finish lines and adhere to other COVID-19 protocols.

Due to tightened county restrictions regarding gathering sizes, registration is capped at 175 participants, so if you would like to race, make sure to register early. Participants must preregister; there will be no day-of registration. Racers can pick up their race numbers or register ahead of time in person on Sept. 11 from 3-6 p.m. at Peak Performance in Edwards.

Race details are available at http://www.vailrec.com. For more information or to become a race series sponsor, call the VRD Sports Department at 970-479-2280 or email sports@vailrec.com.