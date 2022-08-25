Fall prep previews: Vail Christian tennis continues to grow

Kai Otsuki serves for the No. 1 singles regional title in Grand Junction in 2021. Otsuki is the top returner for the Vail Christian tennis team, which pulls athletes from all of the area high schools.

For Vail Christian tennis head coach J.D. Webster, being in a ski town hasn’t deterred his program’s growth … and why should it?

“Honestly skiing and snowboarding translate well,” Webster argued.

“If you look at some of the top players in the world — Federer, Njokovich — these guys grew up in ski towns skiing. There’s a really cool translation between skiing and tennis because of the footwork.”

We looked it up: Federer admitted to “always skiing too fast,” and was at the finish line of Beat Feuz’s 2017 downhill gold in St. Moritz. His Serbian rival was a skier long before he played tennis and actually almost chose professional skiing over the sport he is now the world No. 1 at.

Ok, so there’s no recruitment conspiracy here on Webster’s part. Then again, his team, which pulls from all five area high schools, has continually blossomed — in numbers and performance — over his four years at the helm. The Saints have placed second at the 4A Region 8 meet — top two teams and individuals qualify for state — twice since 2019. Last year, they finished tied with Mullen for 12th place at state. Heading into 2022, they’re hungry for more.

“There’s some cool things happening in Vail tennis,” he said.

“We just want to see more kids get involved. Really, for us to compete, we have to be playing year-round. I’m excited to see that happen more and the sport pick up.”

Getting kids started earlier, playing as juniors, and committing to year-round training, is a community-wide effort which Eric Meyer, Homestead’s tennis director, has played “a huge role in,” according to Webster, as have many other dedicated individuals.

“It’s taken a village, honestly, to get the kids going early — we’re excited to see the program grow and grow,” he said.

“It’s really been a labor of love from tennis players here in our valley. I can’t claim all the credit for it; it’s really been a tribal thing as far as just everyone really seeing tennis built up here in the valley.”

Webster witnessed evidence last spring as his daughter competed as a member of the VMS tennis team which swept all seven (No. 1, No. 2 and No. 3 singles and No. 1, No. 2, No. 3 and No. 4 doubles) slots at its regional tournament en route to a fifth-place team finish at state. This fall, the boys would love to replicate that level of success.

They’ll have to do so while replacing some key pieces from the 2021 4A Region 8 runner-up squad. No. 3 singles state qualifier Nate Nabonsal and his twin brother Alex, who was on the state qualifying No. 2 doubles team with another senior, Elliott Jarnot, are gone. No. 2 singles state-qualifier Wyat Fischer, who was a freshman at Battle Mountain last year, departed to join the Emilio Sanchez Academy, a prestigious tennis school located in Naples, Florida.

Wyat Fischer, who was a No. 2 singles state qualifier last year, has taken his talents to Naples, Florida to compete and train at the Emilio Sanchez Academy.

“We’re going to miss him big time, but we’re also super happy for him because he’s going for it,” Webster said of Fischer, who has DI aspirations. “It’s cool to see that, even coming out of Vail. It’s really notable.”

Vail Christian does return a formidable top three, led by 2021 Region 8 individual champion Kai Otsuki, who has been drilling with Meyer on the Homestead courts all summer.

“It’s cool to see guys like Kai who came in during their freshman year and battled just to be a on varsity and now he’s winning the whole western slope,” Webster noted.

“Those are the success stories that I love to see; guys that are putting in the work and have great success at the next level. We’re starting to see breakthroughs.”

Otsuki fell to Denver South’s Raphael Wieland 6-1, 6-2 in the first round at state and will be hungry to advance further this fall.

Leo Yang will be the No. 2 singles representative. He’s spent the summer testing himself against Denver-area competition. Filling out the singles roster is Daniel Blanch, who was lucky enough to play in Spain, where his family is from, over the offseason. Underneath those three, Vail Christian has a healthy and youth-filled pipeline rising through the ranks.

“We have a lot of freshmen coming in and a lot of freshmen that are picking it up quickly,” Webster said.

Regionally, Webster expects Grand Junction to be the primary competition once again. At last year’s regional, the Tigers and the Saints claimed all six singles spots in the 4A Region 8 tournament.

After two second-place team finishes in the last four regionals, Webster hopes to climb up the last step. “We just need to keep going,” he said, noting that the team is focused on getting more athletes into the second and third rounds at state as well.

“We want to break into that next level.”

In case that — and the fact that Njokovich skied, for crying out loud — was inadequate to sell fans on the team, Webster provided his final closing arguments.

“Being a part of a tennis team is a great way to go; you’re growing in so many different areas. It teaches you so much about the mental aspects — you really have to battle through adversity and perform at a high level,” he said of his vision for the group.

“We’re just excited to expand the program and see it grow. That’s what I love seeing: more players coming out to play a sport that I love.”