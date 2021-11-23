Fall Prep Sports Awards

Between Eagle Valley, Battle Mountain, Vail Christian, and Vail Mountain School, there are many fine athletes, teams, and coaches. If time allowed for a feature on all of them, I’d do it. Nonetheless, here is just a snapshot of memorable people and moments from the 2021 fall season.

Fall Athlete of the Year Honorable Mentions

Sullivan Middaugh, Battle Mountain cross-country

Nick Kirwood, Vail Mountain soccer

Gracie Allen, Vail Christian volleyball

Connor Downey, Vail Christian golf

“Gracie Allen is one of the best setters that I have ever coached in 25 years,” said Adina Petersmeyer, head coach for Vail Christian.

Adina Petersmeyer/Courtesy photo

Vail Mountain School's Nick Kirwood amazed this fall and will continue to do so on the hill for SSCV’s alpine team.

Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily

Best Game: Battle Mountain comes back to upset Eagle Valley 21-20

A comeback, an underdog, a flea-flicker, and a student section rushing the field in celebration — what more could you ask for? It might have stung for Eagle Valley, but even Devil’s fans got their money’s worth on this fall night of fantastic football.

Best Team: Vail Christian Football

The team that recruited a substantial portion of their lineup from the hallways of the private school a year ago entered the 2021 play-offs undefeated. This team did things the right way all year. They combined their class with competitiveness all they way through their playoff defeat at the hands of Sanford.

Coach of the Year: David Cope, Battle Mountain soccer

The tough schedule didn’t lead to a pretty record, but it did lead to a battle tested squad that made a run to the state semi-finals after demolishing TCA (16-1 at the time) 4-0 in Colorado Springs. Credit Cope with the culture of excellence and another fantastic group of Huskies.

A year after taking third in 3A, Vail Christian’s Connor Downey won the state golf title Tuesday at windy Spring Valley Golf Club in Elizabeth.

CHSAANow.com/Courtesy photo

Best Moment: Connor Downey wins 3A state golf title

Downey overcame a two-shot deficit going into the second day to claim the title.