Fall prep sports preview: Battle Mountain boys soccer

Battle Mountain will be without the services of star Bryan Ramirez in 2022.

Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily

It doesn’t take much research to realize Battle Mountain High School boys soccer rarely has a down year. The Huskies are 141-29-3 in the last 10 seasons. So, when head coach Dave Cope, entering his 30th season at the helm of the program, states that despite its biggest senior class ever, he doesn’t expect to start at ground zero, you have good reason to trust him.

“We like to speak of reloading around here, rather than rebuilding,” he stated.

Thanks to “outstanding coaching at the junior varsity level” from Cameron Kamin and Joel Rabinowitz, the Huskies have always prided themselves on their “program guys.”

“These are the kids who play for four years and start for one,” Cope explained.

“We have had so many examples of those guys through the years. Tyler Bahan was a great example of that last year. We will feature several of those kinds of guys this season.”

Battle Mountain High School soccer previous 10 seasons’ records 2021: 12-6-1 2020: 11-1 2019: 16-1-1 2018: 13-2 2017: 13-4 2016: 17-3 2015:15-3 2014: 9-6-1 2013:15-3 2012: 20-0

They’ll have to. Peeling back the numbers reveals last year’s senior class, led by regional All-American and two-time all-state player Bryant Ramirez, Leo Soto, Sam Koontz, Joseph Fernandez and Cruz Ramirez, accounted for 35 of the team’s 38 goals. Cope eschewed letting younger players get experience in favor of subbing seniors in for seniors.

“We felt loyalty to kids who had been with us for four years and stuck it out through COVID,” he explained.

“They paid us back by taking us to the state semifinal for only the third time in school history.”

Battle Mountain brings back three players who started games last season. Senior defender Edwyn Montes, junior forward Alexis Dozal and junior defender Daniel Becerra.

Leo Soto, along with eight other seniors, graduated in 2021, leaving open roster spots for the Battle Mountain High school soccer team.

Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily

“We hope to see a largely untested group, coalesce into a functioning unit,” Cope said.

“We have a great group that has been enthusiastic throughout the summer optional drop-in sessions. We expect to be classy, committed and competitive throughout the season.”

With Cope’s established culture, the Huskies have a good shot at extending their league title win streak to eight years in a row.

“As for where we finish, who knows?” the coach rhetorically asked.

“Every year is its own journey, so we hate to burden kids with that history, but most of them are aware of it!”

Cope believes Eagle Valley, which finished second in the league with a 4-4 record (Battle Mountain was 7-1), figures to be strong, led by senior Josh Escobar. Steamboat Springs was the only team to defeat the Huskies last year, and with junior Charlie Reisman returning after posting a productive sophomore campaign, could pose challenges on either Sept. 15 or Sept. 29.

The Huskies open with 5A playoff contenders Denver East and close with TCA.

“Those were great games last year,” Cope stated. Last season, his bunch tied East 1-1. They fell to TCA in the regular season finale before taking them down in the state quarterfinal two weeks later.

Battle Mountain upset TCA in the state quarterfinals in 2021 after losing to the Colorado Springs school at the end of the regular season.

Dave Cope/Courtesy photo

“That is a great measure of where we are heading into the playoffs,” he stated.

“The boys will surely have our Sept. 1 game at home vs Eagle Valley circled on their calendars,” Cope added before pivoting for generational considerations — “reminder on their phone?”

2022 schedule Aug. 20 at Denver East, 7 p.m. Aug. 23 at Summit, 6 p.m. Aug. 27 vs. Palisade, 11 a.m. Aug. 30 vs. Evergreen, 6 p.m. Sept. 1 vs. Eagle Valley, 6 p.m. Sept. 3 at Montrose, 1 p.m. Sept. 6 at Glenwood Springs, 6 p.m. Sept. 15 at Steamboat Springs, 6 p.m. Sept. 20 vs. Summit, 6 p.m. Sept. 23 at Atlas Preparatory School, 4 p.m. Sept. 29 vs. Steamboat Springs, 6 p.m. Oct. 4 at Palisade, 3 p.m. Oct. 6 at Eagle Valley 6 p.m. Oct. 20 vs. Glenwood Springs 6 p.m. Oct. 22 vs. TCA 11 a.m.

Clearly, beginning a fourth decade of coaching hasn’t slowed Cope’s excitement in any way.

“I am fired up!” he stated in an email.

“We have a great group of kids, great staff, great admin and a great facility. Those are the ingredients for success. My wife is a saint for putting up with this for all of these years. Go Huskies!”