Fall prep sports preview: Vail Christian boys golf

Connor Downey, who won the 3A individual state title last fall as a senior at Vail Christian, is now a freshman at Colorado School of Mines.

CHSAANow.com/Courtesy photo

The SparkNotes storyline going into 2022 for the Vail Christian boys golf team is a pretty easy read: Connor Downey, the 3A individual state champion, has graduated.

While Downey will compete at the collegiate ranks at Colorado School of Mines, head coach Maddie Rhodes is excited about her returners.

“I am incredibly proud of the team we’ve built at VCHS. We are focused on having fun on the golf course and always keeping a positive outlook above all else,” she stated.

A slightly smaller roster than last year, the Saints return Sutton Dodds, Nicholas Hornbostel, Andrew Gruell, Ethan Tellor, Keegan Collins, Jack Hughes, Ryan Hutchinson and Colby Brasington. Rhodes said several members have started taking the game more seriously this year.

“They are working hard on improving their game at our team practices and in the off-season on their own time,” she said.

“I’m excited that my players desire to spend more time on the course. My hope is to build in them a life-long love of the sport.”

Rhodes said Gruell began taking lessons after last season, “and the work he is putting in is starting to show.” The coach is “excited to see how he will improve during the season.” She also pointed out noticeable improvement from Dodds from 2021 to the early goings of 2022. Austin Reyna, who just moved to the valley from Texas, could be another helpful addition.

“He is showing a lot of great potential as well,” Rhodes said of Reyna before adding, “I don’t want to discount any of my boys, though. They are all working incredibly hard and they have all improved since last year, which incredible.”

For those needing a refresher, CHSAA boys golf is split into 3A, 4A and 5A, with 84 individual state qualifiers in each class. Two full teams and 13 individuals not on one of the team qualifiers advance out of the four regions in 3A, the class where Vail Christian and Vail Mountain School compete.

Both schools will compete in the 3A Region 4 Tournament on Sept. 20 at River Valley Ranch in Carbondale. The state tournament is Oct. 3-4 at Pinehurst Country Club in Denver.

While Rhodes said each tournament carries equal weight, the Sept. 6 Vail Mountain School tournament at Vail Golf Course is especially fun.

“We love the course, we love playing Vail Mountain School, and we encourage parents and friends to come out and spectate,” she said.

As a team, Rhodes said there are three cornerstones to her program. “If you ask my boys, I’m sure they would tell you that I sound like broken record,” she said.

The first focus is maintaining a positive attitude.

“After every tournament, we go around and discuss one thing that went great and one area of improvement for each player,” she described.

“After identifying those two things, we then talk about ways to improve.”

Whether it’s more time spent putting, trying out a new drill or talking to a swing coach about iron or woods play or course management, the end goal is the same.

“We always want to keep a positive attitude and avoid perpetuating negative self-talk on the golf course.”

Another issue Rhodes has spotted and hopes to eliminate from her team is slow pace of play.

“This is a huge issue in the sport of golf world-wide,” Rhodes said, pointing to her own observations at the high school, collegiate and professional levels while working for CBS Sports.

“Slow play does not benefit anyone, so I will not allow it among my players.”

Finally, Rhodes said her third goal with the Saints is to have fun.

“As a coach, I believe that golf is a sport these boys will play for the rest of their lives,” she said.

“My goal is to teach them and encourage them to have fun with the game and learn how to stay positive even on those days when it feels like they can’t make a putt.”