Father’s Day weekend tradition: Local sports chiropractor helps out at US Open in Pebble Beach

Dr. Joel Dekanich spent the Thursday and Friday of the U.S. Open Championship at Pebble Beach assisting athletes, caddies and volunteers from The Wellness Team's trailer. He also brought his daughter, who got to take in the golf tournament first established in 1895.

Dr. Joel Dekanich, a sports chiropractor with Vail Integrative Medical Group, sat in his Vail Valley home watching the final two days of the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach, California, as Gary Woodland won his first major. The first two days of the four-day tournament, the third of four major golf championships, Dekanich was working with The Wellness Team at Pebble Beach, providing services to players, caddies and volunteers.

“You know who takes one for the team a lot of times is the caddie,” he said, “walking that course all day long and carrying a set of golf clubs.”

This was the fifth year that Dr. Joel Dekanich worked with The Wellness Team at the U.S. Open Championship. This year, the tournament was held in Pebble Beach, California.

In his fifth year providing medical relief at the U.S. Open, Dekanich brought his daughter with him.

“She just hung out and while I was working she would be around the course,” he said. “That’s a fun thing to be able to bring your kid to an event like that.”

Established in 1895, the U.S. Open took place earlier in June. For those keeping track at home, Tiger Woods finished tied for 21st.

“It’s a lot of fun. It has kind of become a tradition for me, and it’s the weekend of Father’s Day,” Dekanich said.

Dr. Joel Dekanich is a sports chiropractor with Vail Integrative Medical Group.

Dekanich also works with the Team USA Paralympic track and field team. In 2016, he went to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, to help Team USA.

