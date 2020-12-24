 First Nordic Town Series race a success for Ski & Snowboard Club Vail | VailDaily.com
First Nordic Town Series race a success for Ski & Snowboard Club Vail

Ski & Snowboard Club Vail hosted its first Nordic Town Series race of the season on Wednesday with 75 athletes taking off in a socially distanced 2.5K and 5K at the Vail Nordic Center. For more information about Ski & Snowboard Club Vail or the Nordic Town Series, visit skiclubvail.org.

Wednesday’s 2.5K race results


Wednesday’s 5K results




Ski & Snowboard Club Vail Nordic Future Stars athlete and third-grader Libba Jayne Kennedy gives it her all in the Ski & Snowboard Club Vail Nordic Town Series 2.5-kilometer race on Wednesday. (Ski & Snowboard Club Vail
Special to the Daily)

