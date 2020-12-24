First Nordic Town Series race a success for Ski & Snowboard Club Vail
Ski & Snowboard Club Vail hosted its first Nordic Town Series race of the season on Wednesday with 75 athletes taking off in a socially distanced 2.5K and 5K at the Vail Nordic Center. For more information about Ski & Snowboard Club Vail or the Nordic Town Series, visit skiclubvail.org.
Wednesday’s 2.5K race results
Wednesday’s 5K results
Support Local Journalism
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User