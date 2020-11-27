Fly-fishing wish list 2020 edition, Part 2

Have a fly-fishing addict on your holiday list? Vail Valley Anglers have some ideas for you.



Fly fishing is a gear intensive activity and that fact can make it easy to shop for your favorite angler in your family.

At Vail Valley Anglers, we are happy to help pick out gifts to fill the space under your tree. For the anglers that have everything, a guided trip or gift card can solve that issue. Here is a short list of some of my favorite new items in the shop.

Simms Wading Staff

If you have stepped foot in the Eagle River in August, you know how slippery it can be. This folding wading staff from Simms will help keep your loved ones upright in the river. This simple yet strong take on the classic wading staff quickly deploys when the time is right.

It comes with a built-in wrist strap, retractor, and compression molded sheath that attaches to your wading belt. There are inch markings printed on the side of the staff to help determine the depth of the river or the length of a fish. This is a great gift for an angler that has it all but needs a little additional confidence when wading.

Simms GTS Gear Duffel

Simms has released a new line of luggage dubbed GTS (Gear Transport System) and it is perfect for all your fly fishing travel needs. The Gear Duffel is a “do it all” bag that is great for getaway weekends exploring local rivers or packing for your next destination fishing adventure.

There are integrated rod straps to attach your rod tube to the exterior of the pack and convertible padded shoulder straps to switch between duffel and backpack mode for ease of travel. If you know someone that loves to pack up the truck and explore, help them organize their gear with this awesome duffel bag.

Orvis Pro Insulated Hoody

This zip front insulated hoody from Orvis is packed full of tech features to take on any elements that might be tossed your way on the river. The Pro Insulated Hoody uses body mapped insulation to target optimal temperature control while enjoying your favorite outdoor activity.

This hoodie is lightweight and extremely packable for easy transportation and storage when you do not need the extra warmth. A great layering or lightweight jacket for any angler that loves to fish regardless of the weather.

Simms Lightweight Wool Tech Glove

These new fishing gloves from Simms will help your favorite angler with their cold fingers. The Lightweight Wool Tech Glove is the ultimate 3-season glove constructed with merino wool and has a reinforced leather palm for added durability. The tips of the index finger and thumb fold open to help make tying knots easier on the river.

Umpqua Ledges ZS2 Waist Pack

Are you looking for a new system to carry all of your fly boxes, net, and gear to your favorite fishing spot? The Umpqua Ledges ZS2 waist pack is your answer. The main compartment of the pack holds plenty of fly boxes and the mesh pockets are great for your tippet spools, leaders, weights, and any other accessories you need streamside.

There is an integrated net slot that allows for easy storage of your net when not in use. The stiff yet well padded back panel and waist belt provide great all-day comfort and makes rotating the pack very streamless. The new MOLLE system allows for customization of the pack with additional accessories that can be latched on to the waist pack such as a water bottle or tippet holder.

Simms Merino Socks

Is there an angler in the family whose feet get too cold to enjoy winter fishing? These toasty merino wool socks will help keep them on the water longer. Merino wool naturally wicks moisture away from the foot and is also naturally odor resistant. Simms has added cushioning in all the right places to help comfort the foot and adds durability.

Simms Gulper Tube

If you or someone you know enjoys having a frosty beverage after a day of fishing, then the Gulper Tube from Simms is a great gift. This beverage tube is insulated and can hold up to six of your favorite 12-ounce canned drinks.

Why stop at drinks? You could also fit a few warm breakfast burritos or four six inch subs in this easy to carry cooler tube. It has a full-length zipper to assure no soldiers are lost in the bottom.