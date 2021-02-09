Fog postpones women’s super-G; Ligety announces retirement

Mikaela Shiffrin inspects the course prior to the women's super-G at the FIS Alpine World Ski Championships in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, on Tuesday. The fog rolled in and the super-G was postponed. (AP Photo/Gabriele Facciotti)



After snow wiped out Monday’s super-combined, the fog rolled in for the super-G on Tuesday in Cortina, Italy, postponing the FIS World Alpine Ski Championships for a second straight day, as Vail’s Mikaela Shiffrin is still waiting to begin her worlds.

In the meantime, the U.S. Ski Team is saying goodbye to another of its legends. Ted Ligety announced that he is retiring from Alpine skiing with the running of the giant slalom one week from Friday.

The New York Times reported Ligety’s news.

The original start time for the super-G was 5 a.m. Mountain time or 1 p.m. in Cortina. Italy’s Marta Bassino was due out first, but not long before she was going to go, the fog rolled in. As with every stop on tour, there is a lower weather start at Cortina. The race got moved down to that point and then went by the boards at 6:30 a.m. Colorado time (2:30 p.m. in Italy).

Aaaaaand the super-G is officially canceled here in @cortina2021. Dang. #cortina2021 — U.S. Ski & Snowboard Team (@usskiteam) February 9, 2021

Wednesday is meant to be the men’s combined, although Dan Hicks of NBC Sports did say that there is a 90 percent chance of precipitation in the forecast, which doesn’t sound good.

Thursday and Friday were set aside for downhill training for that discipline’s events on the weekend. The men’s super-G has already moved to Thursday and the women could make it doubleheader. FIS has yet to make an announcement on a new official date.