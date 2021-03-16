Four Ski & Snowboard Club Vail alumni place at NCAAs

NellieTalbot and Tegan Wold celebrate becoming All-Americans with their teammates at last weekend’s NCAA Championship back east.



Ski & Snowboard Club Vail collegiate athletes Reece Bell, Parker Biele, Viktoria Cubina, Nellie Talbot and Tegan Wold qualified for the National Collegiate Athletic Association Championships in New Hampshire this past week.

This event features the top Division I collegiate Alpine racers in the country from among those colleges that were permitted to have a collegiate season given COVID-19.

At NCAA finals, in giant slalom Talbot, Wold, Biele and Bell landed in ninth, 12th, 13th and 15th, respectively. In slalom it was Bell, Biele, Talbot, Cubina and Wold — after Wold won the first run — in fifth, 17th, 23rd, 28th and 29th, respectively.

Unfortunately a number of other SSCV alumni on NCAA Division I teams from the East had their NCAA seasons canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Many SSCV alumni who are now collegiate skiers came back to train with SSCV for some or all of their season, providing great pace and inspiration for our the club’s FIS athletes as well as serving as athlete coaches and mentors for youth alpine ski racers.