Four-time road marathon Olympic Trials qualifier Tyler McCandless owns the GoPro Mountain Games trail runs

Tyler McCandless (far left) won the 5k and 10k trail run titles at the GoPro Mountain Games and wound up fourth overall in Pepi's Faceoff.

JohnRyan Lockman/Courtesy photo

With 23-time U.S. champion and nine-time world champion Joe Gray in Innsbruck, Austria, this week for the 2023 World Mountain Running Championships, the door was open for a different name to stand atop the adidas Terrex 10K Spring Run-off podium for the first time in nine years. Boulder’s Tyler McCandless took advantage.

The four-time marathon Olympic Trials qualifier, who boasts a 2:12:28-best at the 26.2-mile road distance, came up from Boulder to Vail and owned the GoPro Mountain Games trail run scene all weekend. McCandless won Friday’s 5K in a blazing time of 16 minutes, 54.3 seconds, even making Eagle Valley High School’s Blair twins (Dylan finished second in 17:42.9 and Tyler was fourth in 18:19.4) look human. He doubled back to win the 10K on Sunday in 42:43, 30 seconds ahead of Carbondale pro Joseph DeMoor.

“Oh it was awesome,” McCandless said after capping his weekend with a fourth-place finish in Pepi’s Face-Off.

“I come from road running, so the 5K was fun to, like, feel like I was running on trails again, ripping. It was fun to get the win. And then the 10K was way more competitive.”

DeMoor, the 2022 SkyRunning Vertical K world champion and Team USA athlete at the inaugural Mountain Running World Championships in Thailand last fall, took the 10k out hard.

“Joe was really strong in the uphill for the first mile,” said McCandless, who surged into the lead on the fire road downhill. “I used my road running legs and I hammered,” he continued.

The father of two and director of data science at Tomorrow.io, an innovative weather technology company (McCandless has a Ph.D. in meteorology) created a gap when the pack hit the single track and extended it to the finish. He said he never felt safe, though.

“I could always see everyone on the switchbacks,” he said, adding that his road racing transferred more to the downhill.

“I thought I was going to be better on the uphill, to be honest,” he said. “I just kind of ran on instinct.”

Colorado Springs’ Ace Brown (44:06.4) rounded out the podium and James Kirschner (47:27.3) was the top local finisher in fourth. In the women’s race, Janelle Lincks got her revenge on Mammoth Lakes pro runner Dani Moreno. Lincks, who was second to Moreno at last year’s event , finished in 49:24.6 to Moreno’s 50:58.3. Haley Brewster (57:26) — who was recently nominated to the U.S. cross-country ski development team — was the fastest local finisher, finishing fourth in the 20-29 age group and 40th overall amongst men and women.

Team USA runner Mason Coppi (1:31:36.4) pulled away from Justin Grunewald (1:34.12.8) to win the 20K trail run on Sunday morning, while Adrian Walsh (1:51:33.0) was the women’s champion.

The Mountain Games was the only big trail race for McCandless, who will do a “fairly competitive” 5K race in Fort Collins on July 4 before ratcheting up his mileage to the 100-120/per week range in preparation for a fall marathon. The most important date on the calendar is Feb. 3, 2024, when he heads to Florida for the U.S. marathon trials. The top three earn spots in the Paris Olympics next July.

“I feel like I have my mind right, fitness has been good, so I’m excited for a good opportunity to try and finish top 10,” McCandless said.

McCandless was on the trail run awards stand when the gun went off for Pepi’s Face-Off, but he was able to rally and earn a fourth-place finish in his first go at the iconic event anyway. He compared lapping the 250-foot, 45-degree pitch to his twice-weekly interval sessions.

“I have to admit, it was a little more fun than I thought it was going to be and I’d probably do it again,” he said with a smile after wrapping up his second-career Mountain Games.

“We love it,” he said regarding the overall experience.

“We made reservations like eight months ago. In-laws came out, we had our two kids here. They’re almost 4 and 1 … maybe they’ll start doing the strider bike and stuff. It’s just an awesome weekend. Vail does an awesome job.”

Western University Mountain Sports trail run team continues to grow, compete at Mountain Games

Josh Eberly opted for going full-coach mode at Sunday’s trail run races. The Western University trail run coach, who has competed alongside his athletes at the Mountain Games in the past, brought back a portion of his team’s 25-member squad to race in Vail, but Eberly himself was saving the legs for next week’s Broken Arrow Skyrace.

“It was fun to be on the other side of the fence, even though you’re like, ‘oh I want to be in there,'” he said.

“I really just wanted to focus on the 46K,” he said of next week’s competition at Palisades Tahoe. “You could probably pull it off, but is it worth the squeeze?”

Frank DeCew, who originally arrived at Western for track and cross-country but has since migrated to the mountain sports team, led the way for the Mountaineers. The Salida native was eighth in his age group and his time of 53:46.8 placed 23rd overall. One of Eberly’s former athletes, Jeshurun Small, placed second in Pepi’s Face-Off on Sunday.

With Western’s season starting in August and peaking at the Moab Trail Marathon championships in November, Eberly said this early-summer GoPro Mountain Games gathering was more about shaking out the cobwebs and having a good time.

“Let’s get the rust off, let’s have some fun out there, let’s get some trail legs started for the summer season,” he said of the message to his athletes before the weekend. “It’s a fun time to get everyone together in the summer; they all have their own separations with jobs and such, so get the team back together, a few of them, and run some cool trails and be at the GoPro Mountain Games, is great.”

Athletes compete in Sunday’s 10k and 20k trail run races at the GoPro Mountain Games in Vail. Chris Kendig/Courtesy photo

Eberly said the level of competition in the collegiate trail scene — though it’s not an official NCAA sport — is continuing to skyrocket. Western is one of the country’s top mountain sports programs, with athletes transitioning right into ski mountaineering or Nordic teams when the snow falls and then testing themselves with mountain biking as well.

“The whole original idea of the program was to have that share of snow and dirt because where we live it’s perfect,” said the coach as he enters his eighth year at the helm of a program that is now a decade old.

“It’s awesome,” he said. “Every year it just gets more and more populated. The word gets out and more athletes are starting to come to Western for the Mountain Sports Program, whether they’re a rock climber, mountain biker, skier or a trail runner.”

Eberly plans to help out his longtime friend Duncan Callahan at the Leadville 100 trail run, a race he competed in last season, but he doesn’t have any firm plans for his personal race calendar beyond Broken Arrow at this point.

“That’s my big one right now and then we’ll see; recovery and reset for July and August.”