Fourth annual Avalanche Alumni weekend brings out old stars and inspires new ones

Members of the Colorado Avalanche Alumni Association gathered at Grey Salt for a free meet-and-greet Saturday, part of the Vail Mountaineers fourth annual alumni weekend fundraiser.

If you paused to people watch along East Meadow Drive Saturday afternoon in Vail, you may have noticed one of two things: former NHL heroes enjoying a perfect fall day as they peered down on the Solaris Plaza — or — aspiring youth hockey players strolling away from Dobson Arena, draped in large “Avalanche” or “Mountaineers” shirts, sweaty and excited.

The Vail Mountaineers fourth annual Avalanche Alumni weekend brought together both generations. A free-to-the-public meet-and-greet with former Colorado Avs players at Grey Salt and two on-ice clinics for youth hockey players highlighted the local youth hockey program’s fundraiser. A matchup between the Avs Alumni and the Vail Snowcats in Dobson rounded out the weekend.

“It’s a whole weekend for our group,” John-Michael Liles, a longtime Avalanche standout and prominent member of the Colorado Avalanche Alumni Association, told Tricia Swenson outside Solaris. The alumni took shifts, with half of the group mingling at Grey Salt while the others gave two clinics, one for athletes born between 2007-2010 and a second for athletes born between 2011-2013, at Dobson.

“Just having a lot of fun; it’s been a fantastic 24-hours up here in Vail,” Liles said of the alumni’s weekend, which also included a golf outing and VIP event with sponsors on Friday night.

“They just love coming up here this time of year and the fact that it all goes to such a great cause — raising money for Mountaineers youth hockey — it just makes it all that more special.”

With Peter Budaj, Pierre Turgeon, Kyle Quincey and more, it was a star-studded cast. Plus, the mascot — Bernie — was in town.

“That’s all my daughter cares about,” Liles laughed. For the players who spent years together on the ice and on the road, the alumni get-togethers are an intentional reunion.

“It’s really special and it gives our guys a chance to reconnect a little bit; (and) some of the families the ability to reconnect,” Liles said.

“And, like I said, raise money for a great cause and just spend time in a beautiful place.”

When discussing the event earlier in the summer, Quincey echoed the sentiment, noting that the transition from professional athlete to the ‘regular world’ can be difficult.

“Part of the Avalanche Alumni mission is taking care of the guys,” he said in regard to players’ adjustment after retirement.

“There’s only a handful of guys who have been in that world and understand it and can relate to each other. So it’s important for us to get together. These weekends up in Vail are very important for us personally to get together and also give back to the game that gave us a lot.”

Liles credited Vail Mountaineers fundraising director Trista Sutter, who is in her fourth and final year in the role, with ensuring everything goes off without a hitch.

“She just puts it all on her shoulders and runs with it and it makes what we do a lot easier,” he said, adding that her work has lowered the sport’s financial barrier in the area.

“Vail Youth Hockey actually has some of the lowest registration fees in the state of Colorado and a big part of that is the amount that Trista is able to raise through her fundraising efforts,” he stated.

The inaugural alumni weekend event raised $175,000, which directly offset program fees for nearly 200 local families and bolstered the Mountaineer’s scholarship funds. The goal heading into 2022 was to hit $250,000.

“We’ve got so many people and companies willing to support youth hockey in the valley and help to offset registration costs and make it accessible to each and every kid,” Liles said.

A couple of those kids — Luca Santambrogio and Dillon Eves — were showing some serious stoke as they walked out of the second clinic at Dobson. The U12 Mountaineer teammates picked up a few pointers from their professional coaches, too.

“You gotta hustle as hard as you can,” Eves said of his main takeaway. Santambrogio claimed he may have figured out the secret to elevating his slap shot.

“I think I need more power,” he said, starting to demonstrate with an imaginary stick. “So, I need to bring my stick up higher and come in with more force.”

At the evening game between the Vail Snowcats and the Avs Alumni, Santambrogio said he’ll be doing a role reversal.

“I’m going to be a coach on the bench,” he said. When asked what sort of instruction he’ll provide, he joked, “Probably going to yell at them a lot.”

Eves, who plans on watching from the stands, retorted, “I’ll probably yell at Luca a couple of times for making the wrong yells.” Looking at his friend, he continued, “What are you going to say? ‘Move harder guys!?’ … they’re Avs players….”

Clearly inspired by the 2022 Stanley Cup title run, both Eves and Santambrogio gave a unison shout when asked who their favorite player is.

“Cale Maker!” they declared.

“He’s the young Wayne Gretzky,” Santambrogio compared.

“Well, (Connor) McDavid is,” Eves corrected.

“He’s second,” his friend settled.

“He’s the second-best defenseman in the NHL,” they summarized together.

As far as next year goes, the boys were unsure if a championship repeat was for sure in the cards.

“I hope,” Eves yearned. “I mean I can’t predict the future, but I hope.”