Friday’s schedule of events at the Burton U.S. Open

Toby Miller was the only athlete to attempt a doublecork 1440 in the 2018 competition, he failed to land the difficult trick and placed 19th.

Chris Dillmann | cdillmann@vaildaily.com |

Start the morning off early with a memorial ride for Jake Carpenter, one of the most influential individuals in the history of snowboarding. Then, move into the slopestyle finals, athlete meet-and-greets and live music from Big Freedia and Arrested Development at night.

Ride for Jake

When: 8-10 a.m.

Where: Meet at Gondola One, ride to Chair 4, convene at the top of Riva Glades (one of Jake Carpenter’s favorite Vail runs).

Cost: Free

Sponsor Village

When: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Vail Village

Cost: Free

Slopestyle finals

When: Women at 11 a.m., men at 2 p.m.

Where: Golden Peak

Cost: Free

Rider Book Meet & Greet

When: 1-2 p.m.

Where: Burton Pop-Up Shop in Golden Peak

Cost: Free

Free Burton Concert Series: Big Freedia, Arrested Development

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Solaris Concert Stage, Solaris Plaza

Cost: Free

UNOFFICIAL: Bol After Party with Money 2 Burn

When: 9:30 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Where: Bol, Solaris Plaza

Cost: $10

More information: Located less than 50 feet from the concert stage, Bol’s parties are open for guests 21 and up.

View Saturday’s schedule of events here.

View the full schedule here.