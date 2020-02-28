Friday’s schedule of events at the Burton U.S. Open
Start the morning off early with a memorial ride for Jake Carpenter, one of the most influential individuals in the history of snowboarding. Then, move into the slopestyle finals, athlete meet-and-greets and live music from Big Freedia and Arrested Development at night.
Ride for Jake
When: 8-10 a.m.
Where: Meet at Gondola One, ride to Chair 4, convene at the top of Riva Glades (one of Jake Carpenter’s favorite Vail runs).
Cost: Free
Sponsor Village
When: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Where: Vail Village
Cost: Free
Slopestyle finals
When: Women at 11 a.m., men at 2 p.m.
Where: Golden Peak
Cost: Free
Rider Book Meet & Greet
When: 1-2 p.m.
Where: Burton Pop-Up Shop in Golden Peak
Cost: Free
Free Burton Concert Series: Big Freedia, Arrested Development
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Solaris Concert Stage, Solaris Plaza
Cost: Free
UNOFFICIAL: Bol After Party with Money 2 Burn
When: 9:30 p.m. – 1 a.m.
Where: Bol, Solaris Plaza
Cost: $10
More information: Located less than 50 feet from the concert stage, Bol’s parties are open for guests 21 and up.
View Saturday’s schedule of events here.
View the full schedule here.