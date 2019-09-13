Friday’s Vail Valley preps wrap: Eagle Valley football wins

Let’s be honest, there’s a reason both Eagle Valley and Battle Mountain have Alameda on their schedules.

Both teams need an early season win, and both teams got their wins. Eagle Valley generated a bunch of turnovers against the Pirates and churned out a 22-0 win on Friday night in Lakewood.

“Any time you get a win, it says a lot about the resiliency of your players,” said Devils coach Gabe Brown, whose team had lost to Rifle, 31-3 last week. “It’s going to help us a lot.”

Eagle Valley’s offense struggled through the first half, but got cranking in the second half. Maverick Gorla rolled into the end zone on a 24-yard run and the Devils converted the 2-pointer for an 8-0 lead.

Kodi Raper was the next to the house, and quarterback Will Geiman called his own number to ice it.

Eagle Valley’s defense played lights out. Coach Brown had postgame kudos for defensive-end Daniel Gallegos, Lisandro Aguilar at middle linebacker and safety Tyler Morrison.

Eagle Valley’s next game is at Northridge on Friday.

“We have to catch the football and not play down to the level of the competition,” Brown said.

Vail Mountain volleyball wins

Vail Mountain volleyball moved to 3-0 in the 2A Western Slope with a 23-25, 25-22, 25-21, 25-22 win on Friday night in East Vail.

“Tonight was kind of fun,” VMS coach Whitney Armistead said. “We worked hard and overcame some adversity.”

Oly Holguin and Sky Karsh led the way for the Gore Rangers.

VMS hosts Meeker on Saturday.

Speaking of Meeker, Vail Christian volleyball fell to those Cowboys, 25-15, 28-26, 25-15.

Extending Meeker in that second set is a cause for optimism for the Saints.

“They played out of their minds,” Vail Christian coach Adina Petersmeyer said. “That was some unbelievable volleyball.”

Vail Christian is home on Saturday for Soroco.