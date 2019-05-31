Frisco kicks off boating season with Rock the Dock Party

The town of Frisco is holding their Rock the Dock Party to celebrate the start of summer, boating season and the marina’s Big Dig improvements on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Mike Murphy Aerial Photographs / Town of Frisco

The Frisco Bay Marina party will feature live music from the Sixty Minute Men, giveaways and a $6 burger and beer deal at The Island Grill. If people want breakfast, the Frisco Rowing Center will be offering free breakfast and an introduction to rowing that morning from 8-10:30. Additionally, the celebration is a chance to view the progress of the marina’s historic project. Over 10 years in the making, The Big Dig involves significant excavation of the lakebed to improve navigation, lengthen the boating season and expand recreational facilities. The Frisco Bay Marina will be open Saturday and Sunday for rentals and will close during the week in order to complete construction for the opening on Saturday, June 8.

To learn more, visit TownOfFrisco.com