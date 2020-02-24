Full schedule of events at the Burton U.S. Open

The Burton U.S. Open, Vail Mountain’s most hotly anticipated winter event, takes over town from Wednesday, Feb. 26 – Saturday, Feb. 29. Here’s a full schedule of events, from slopestyle and halfpipe to nightly concerts, and even a few bonus unofficial parties not associated with Burton itself.

Wednesday

Red Gerard of Summit County rides a rail at the top of the slopestyle course during his runner-up run at the Laax Open finals in Switzerland. Courtesy Laax Open

Slopestyle Semi-Finals

When: 10 a.m. for women, 12:30 p.m. for men

Where: Golden Peak

Cost: Free

Sponsor Village

When: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: Vail Village

Cost: Free

Free Burton Concert Series: Luke Mitrani, Ghost Light

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Solaris Concert Stage, Solaris Plaza

Cost: Free

Chill Fundraiser Party presented by Nokian Tyres

When: 8 p.m.

Where: The Colorado Snowsports Museum

Cost: $35 at the door, donated to the museum

Thursday

Ryan Wachendorfer of Edwards performs a fronside doublecork 1080 with a melon grab during the halfpipe semifinals at the Burton U.S. Open Snowboarding Championships in 2018.

Halfpipe Semi-Finals

When: Women at 10 a.m., men at 12:30 p.m.

Where: Golden Peak

Cost: Free

Sponsor Village

When: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: Vail Village

Cost: Free

Ride on Jake Snowboard Exhibit

When: 4:30-6 p.m.

Where: Burton Store, Lionshead

Cost: Free

Free Burton Concert Series: Theophilus London, Thundercat

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Solaris Concert Stage, Solaris Plaza

Cost: Free

Friday

Jeff Curtes | Special to the DailyJake Burton Carpenter, founder of Burton Snowboarders.

Ride for Jake

When: 8-10 a.m.

Where: Meet at Gondola One, ride to Chair 4, convene at the top of Riva Glades (one of Jake Carpenter’s favorite Vail runs).

Cost: Free

Sponsor Village

When: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Vail Village

Cost: Free

Slopestyle finals

When: Women at 11 a.m., men at 2 p.m.

Where: Golden Peak

Cost: Free

Rider Book Meet & Greet

When: 1-2 p.m.

Where: Burton Pop-Up Shop in Golden Peak

Cost: Free

Free Burton Concert Series: Big Freedia, Arrested Development

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Solaris Concert Stage, Solaris Plaza

Cost: Free

UNOFFICIAL: Bol After Party with Money 2 Burn

When: 9:30 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Where: Bol, Solaris Plaza

Cost: $10

More information: Located less than 50 feet from the concert stage, Bol's parties are open for guests 21 and up.

Saturday

During the Burton U.S. Open, free concerts will take place at the Solaris Concert Stage after the day’s competitions.

Sponsor Village

When: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Vail Village

Cost: Free

Women’s Ride

When: 10 – 11:30 a.m.

Where: Meet at the Burton Pop-Up Shop in Golden Peak

Cost: Free

Halfpipe Finals

When: Women at 11 a.m., men at 2 p.m.

Where: Golden Peak

Cost: Free

Ride with the Burton Team

When: 1-2 p.m.

Where: Meet at the Burton Pop-Up Shop in Golden Peak

Cost: Free

Fireworks with the Carpenter Family

When: 7:45 p.m.

Where: Solaris Concert Stage, Solaris Plaza

Cost: Free

UNOFFICIAL: Shut the Funk Up Silent Disco

When: 9 p.m.-midnight

Where: Mountain Art Collective

Cost: $35

More information: The first silent disco staged by new local company Vail Valley Silent Discos, this event brings a new kind of fun to the Burton U.S. Open weekend in Vail. Mountain Art Collective’s parties are well-attended and very fun.

UNOFFICIAL: Bol After Party with Gavlak

When: 9:30 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Where: Bol, Solaris Plaza

Cost: $10

More information: Located less than 50 feet from the concert stage, Bol’s parties are open for guests 21 and up.

Burton U.S. Open Closing Party with music from DJ Cre8, 99 Neighbors, J Espinosa

When: 10 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Where: Dobson Ice Arena

Cost: Free