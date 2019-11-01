Game on: Battle Mountain soccer hosts Littleton

Dani Barajas and Battle Mountain soccer start the playoff today against Littleton at 11 a.m. in Edwards.

Battle Mountain soccer has been waiting for 53 weeks and one day to be precise.

Then ranked No. 5 in that state, the Huskies lost to Kennedy, 5-0, during the first round of the playoffs on Oc. 24, 2018. The chance for redemption starts today with Littleton coming to Edwards at 11 a.m. for the first round of this year’s tournament.

Yes, it’s No. 1 vs. No. 32, yet Battle Mountain doesn’t want to hear it. The Huskies methodically took care of the regular season with a 14-0-1 record, earning the top seed in Class 4A, but the 2019 campaign has been all about getting back to the postseason and erasing the Kennedy loss, and playing well into November.

It’s not like Battle Mountain coach David Cope will need a rah-rah pregame speech. If anything, he’ll need an elephant-tranquilizer gun to calm his players.

Here come the Lions

Littleton enters Saturday’s tilt with a 6-7-2 record, which is deceiving because the Lions played a bunch of 5A teams outside of their 4A Jeffco slate. Littleton fell to 5As Ralston Valley, Arapahoe, and Douglas County and drew with Thunder Ridge.

The Lions finished second in the 4A Jeffco behind Golden, the No. 2 seed in the tourney. Golden topped Littleton, 3-1, on Oct. 12. That was the only loss in a five-game stretch to finish the season as Littleton knocked off D’Evelyn, Wheat Ridge, Standley Lake, and Green Mountain to make the playoffs.

Battle Mountain won its fifth 4A Slope title in a row this fall. The Huskies avenged their only blemish of the season, a 1-1 draw at Glenwood Springs, by pounding the Demons, 6-2.

Outside of the league, the Huskies had wins against Montrose, Durango and The Classical Academy, all 4A playoff teams.

