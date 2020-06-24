Girls take on Mini Mile race in Minturn

Girls take on the Mini Mile course in Minturn on Wednesday. The Mini Mile, hosted by the Vail Recreation District, was the first mountain biking race to take place in Eagle County since pandemic restrictions halted events in March.

John LaConte | jlaconte@vaildaily.com

Day 2 of the Vail Recreation District’s Mini Mile kids mountain biking race took place in Minturn on Wednesday. Following an evening of boys’ competition on Tuesday, the girls took to the track on Wednesday.

The Mini Mile is a lone kids-only race in a larger series which will open to competitors of all ages beginning Tuesday in Eagle Ranch.

The first mountain bike race to take place in the county following the COVID-19 pandemic, the Mini Mile attracted a variety of competitors including the students of The Cycle Effect, which seeks to empower young women through mountain biking to achieve brighter futures and build stronger communities.

The local pros were also there scoping out the scene. Former U.S. Mountain Bike Marathon champion Gretchen Reeves was there pedaling for fun, and cyclocross Masters champion Jake Wells also showed up to support his daughter, Tatum, who competes in the Sport Girls 11-14 division.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Even though she has big shoes to fill with her father being such a well known champion, “I still had fun,” Tatum said. She won the division in a close contest with Ana Paula Raynal, who trailed Tatum by about 20 seconds to take second in the Sport Girls 11-14 division.

Complete results from Wednesday, June 24

Beginner Girls 8-10

1 Genevieve Stauffer 20:31

2 Charlotte Stauffer 25:19

3 Briana Loya 45:22

Sport Girls 8-10

1 Hudson Huggins 37:03

2 Katie Lombardi 39:08

3 Hayden McGuire 41:25

Beginner Girls 11-14

1 Oliva Ingoldsby 36:11

2 Eva Isaacs 39:06

3 Norah Cummins 40:28

4 Zahra Stone 41:44

5 Fernanda Aguero 43:43

6 Sofia Martinez 45:18

7 Maria Herrera 47:21

8 Jetzibe Salazar 48:12

9 Belen Hahn 48:30

10 Natasha Gonzalez 49:00

11 Julieta Vela 50:22

12 Rosa Vela 53:40

13 Samantha Jimenez 53:45

14 Angelie Ponce 57:56

15 Valeria Chavez 57:57

16 Hanna Ponce 57:57

17 Mariana Montes 59:40

18 Kelly Garay 59:42

19 Elizabeth Surz 59:43

Sport Girls 11-14

1 Tatum Wells 40:36

2 Ana Paula Raynal 40:57

3 Daira Garcia 41:18

4 Carla Hahn 42:02

5 Daniela Sandoval 43:06

6 Elizabeth Medina 45:40

7 Alexa McGuire 45:42

8 Sydney Cross 47:21

9 Reese Davis 47:34

10 Vaspera Steiner 49:23

11 Kasandra Cortes 51:46

12 Kiana Garcia 52:01

Beginner Girls 15-17

1 Harley Blevins 41:07

2 Karen Sandoval 43:44

3 Reece May 46:39

4 Lilo Andrade 48:02

5 Anamaria Montes 48:04

6 Luisa Raynal 49:31

7 Iara Melgarejo 52:20

8 Lily Carullo 58:15

9 Tailea Jones 1:17:49