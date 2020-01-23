Glenwood nips Huskies hockey, 3-2

Battle Mountain's Jack Suhadolink looks up ice during his team's game against Glenwood Springs at the Eagle Pool & Ice Rink on Thursday. The Demons edged the Huskies, 3-2.

Chris Dillmann | Cdillmann@vaildaily.com

EAGLE— That hurt.

Glenwood Springs’ Coulter Strautman scored on the power play with 39.8 seconds left in regulation to lift the visiting Demons over Battle Mountain hockey, 3-2, Thursday night at the Eagle Pool & Ice Rink.

Glenwood Springs was on the power play after Huskies goalie Logan Gremmer got whistled for a slash on the Demons’ Sean Mooney with 1:47 left.

As the buzzer went off, Mooney helpfully clapped his stick to the ice at the top of one of the circles not far from Gremmer.

With the loss, the Huskies fell to 4-7-1 overall and, more importantly, 2-2 in the Peak League.

This would be a good time for the disclaimer that the Huskies wouldn’t have been in this game were it not for Gremmer and that fault for a one-goal loss cannot be assigned to one player.

“It’s a learning experience,” Huskies coach Derek Byron said. “It’s part of growing up. It’s not easy to teach, for sure, but we all make mistakes. We’ve got to get over it and get better from it.”

Let’s all remember that Byron knows this from playing Battle Mountain hockey back in the day, Class of 2007.

There are the good times and the bad, and they were all wrapped up into 51 minutes on Thursday.

A Dylan Webster goal staked the Demons to a 1-0 lead on the power play, perhaps an omen, early in the first period.

The Huskies started to crank with a booming shot from the point from Alex Parliament. Somewhere in a mass of Huskies’ and Demons’ bodies was Dillon Flaagan who redirected with his stick for the equalizer.

Early in the second, Kyle Parliament fed Flaagan.

If there is any good news from a last-minute loss, it’s that the Huskies really don’t have any time to cry over spilled milk. They’re right back at it tonight in Aspen.