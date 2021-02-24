“Go have as much fun as possible” on March 13, A Day for Jake Burton Carpenter

Red Gerard inverts off of a backcountry jump at Mount Hood in Oregon while filming for Burton's new film "One World." Gerard rides for the Burton team, which is hosting the second annual A Day for Jake globally on Saturday, March. 13. (Burton, Special to the Daily)



Jake Burton Carpenter founded his snowboard company in 1977 out of his Vermont barn and helped progress the sport through style, camaraderie and progressive technology before his passing in November of 2019.

The Burton US Open started in 1982 on the East Coast but moved to Vail in 2013, bringing the top talent in the world to Eagle County for a week of competition to close out the season before riders head out to film in the backcountry. Featuring parties, live music, giveaways — as well as the best men and women in the sport — the Burton US Open is one of the top events on the schedule for snowboarders, from Mark McMorris to Red Gerard to Danny Davis, Kelly Clark to Anna Gasser to Tessa Maud — all Burton team riders.

“Jake’s vision was to bring snowboarding to all and to have as much fun as possible in the process,” says the Burton website announcing the second annual A Day for Jake on March 13. “His dream, his perseverance, and his generosity were his gift to the world. As an industry, and as a community we come together for this day to remember and reflect on the undeniable impact he had on all of us. Together we open our hearts to carry Jake’s spirit forward; to share our love for standing sideways, and to make every moment count.”

On Saturday, March 13, A Day for Jake is a global day to celebrate the legacy of Carpenter. Burton officials encourage people to “have as much fun as possible” while riding, hiking, surfing, skating, waxing your board or however you like.

“Jake’s spirit is what brings us together,” A Day for Jake organizers remind people joining in the day.

Share your day with #RideOnJake.

“As snowboarders, we value creativity. We each follow our own line through life and see the mountain from our own unique perspective. So, whether you’re able to make some turns at your local hill or just watch that video you’ve been saving, A Day for Jake is all about feeling a connection to snowboarding wherever you are. Get creative and make it your own!” says organizers.

For more information about A Day for Jake, visit adayforjake.com .