Golfweek Red Sky Classic returns with 20 Division I women’s teams
Spectators are welcome Sept. 27-29 at Red Sky’s Fazio Course
Golfweek magazine and Red Sky Ranch Golf Club will host the newly renamed Golfweek Red Sky Classic golf tournament featuring 20 NCAA Division I women’s teams from around the country. The event is a three-day stroke-play tournament from Sept. 27- 29 at Red Sky’s Fazio Course.
“We are ecstatic to return to Red Sky Ranch with such an incredible field of D-1 Collegiate teams,” said Golfweek’s Tournament Director Lance Ringler. “After a one-year COVID hiatus, what was formerly called the Golfweek Conference Challenge will be relaunched as the Golfweek Red Sky Classic with our largest field since the inaugural event in 2010.”
“We are thrilled to welcome both Golfweek and the D-I women’s teams,” said Red Sky Ranch General Manager and Director of Golf Andrew Hendrick. “The field is incredibly strong and the course is in tremendous shape. It is rare that locals and Coloradans can see such an esteemed group of players in such an incredible setting.”
Red Sky Ranch’s Fazio course is the No. 1 course you can play in Colorado, according to Golfweek’s 2021 rankings.
“Spectators are welcome to attend the event, free of charge, and can view the competition by walking the course,” said Red Sky Head Golf Professional Chris Murzyn. “The Classic, though relatively casual from a spectators’ standpoint, is an intense competition among colleges. It is sure to be a great event.”
This year’s collegiate field includes:
- Brigham Young University
- Cal State Fullerton
- Central Arkansas
- University of Colorado
- Dallas Baptist
- University of Delaware
- Denver University
- East Tennessee State
- University of Kansas
- Kennesaw State
- Long Beach State
- University of Minnesota
- New Mexico State
- Northern Arizona
- Pepperdine
- Rutgers
- San Diego State
- University of South Florida
- University of Wyoming
- Xavier
Tee times begin at 10 a.m. on Monday and Tuesday, Sept. 27 and 28 and at 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 29. Parking is free.