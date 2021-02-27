Ski & Snowboard Club Vail's Colbey Derwin is on his way to one of two podiums earned at the Colorado Ski Cup giant slalom races on Golden Peak earlier this week. (Special to the Daily)



Good week on Golden Peak for Ski & Snowboard Club Vail athletes and alums

Colorado Ski Cup concludes

The week started devo FIS races and continued with the FIS Colorado Ski Cup, for good measure, for qualified skiers of various ages.

Undeterred by the steep competition, Ski & Snowboard Club Vail athletes and alumni snatched five podiums and 19 top ten finishes over two days and four giant slalom races.

Among the SSCV athletes and alumni were 2020 U.S. Ski Team initiates, Emma Resnick and Allie Resnick. Both shined, with Emma Resnick securing third and Allie grabbing ninth in the first race of the day.

That race also saw SSCV alumna Sarah Schleper, of Mexico and before that a longtime member of the U.S. Ski Team, take sixth. Current athletes Liv Moritz and Madelaine Dekko swept into seventh and eighth place with alumna Olivia Gerrard taking 10th.

In the afternoon, the Resnick sisters dominated two-thirds of the podium, Allie shooting up to second and Emma in third. This time around, Schleper fell just outside the podium in fourth while Moritz seized sixth place.

SSCV alumna Kaitlyn Harsch flew from a 13th place finish up to seventh in the second race of the day. Current SSCV skier Lucia Bailey, rounded out the top ten in 10th.

The second day of racing also saw some familiar names and standout performances by SSCV men. Kiwi and SSCV athlete Colbey Derwin kicked off the morning tied for second place with Canadian Simon Fournier after two runs.

Teammates Trent Pennington, a U.S. Ski Team member, and Henry Heaydon, a member of the Australian national team, also found themselves tied up for seventh in the first race of the day, with Jack Reich sliding into fifth between the pairs.

Derwin continued his success from the morning, retaining his hold on the podium in third with Heaydon in fourth and Pennington in ninth.

For a complete list of results go to https://www.fis-ski.com .