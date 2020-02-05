GoPro Mountain Games athlete registration open: $130,000 up for grabs

More than $130,000 in prizes are up for grabs at the GoPro Mountain Games, returning to Vail for four days June 4-7.

Registration is open for athletes at http://www.mountaingames.com. Early bird pricing is available for most events.

Thousands of athletes (including dogs) will take on the 12-plus disciplines and 30-plus events at the Mountain Games. Last year, athletes included retired NHL forward Brooks Laich (and his dog); The Mud Stud (aka Jess Manning, of Utah); Xterra national champion, two-time USA winter triathlon champion and all-around stud Josiah Middaugh, among others.

Pro surfer Kai Lenny participated in the 2019 GoPro Mountain Games. The famous Jackson family, of Jackson Kayaks, are also regulars.

“Pros and joes compete side-by-side throughout the weekend — it’s amazing to see the friendships and camaraderie that form at this event,” said Dave Dressman, event director, in a news release. “You have folks who are trying something for the first time, and they’ll be getting encouragement from some of the top pro athletes in the world. It’s an experience unlike any other.”

The Mountain Games is put on each year by the Vail Valley Foundation and also features three nights of free concerts.

“This is going to be a phenomenal year,” Dressman said in the release. “We are bringing back some old favorites and have a few new things in play to level up the GoPro Mountain Games in 2020.”

Founded in 2002, the Mountain Games are known as an all-around mountain experience. The Mountain Games include 30-plus events in 12-plus disciplines and brings in more than 150 brands, 80,000 spectators and 3,000 athletes to Vail over four days. People of all ages, backgrounds and abilities compete in fishing, kayaking, SUP, rafting, climbing, mountain biking, road cycling, trail running, disc golf, DockDogs, yoga, photography and more.

Spectating is free.

Canine competitions have become a marquee part of the Mountain Games. This year’s competitions will see the return of the Canine Super Wall, adding to the DockDogs Big Air, Extreme Vertical and Dueling Dog events. Everyday dogs can give the pool a shot, too, at the Try DockDogs event, returning for its second year.

DockDogs is a fan favorite of the GoPro Mountain Games. There’s also other dog competitions over the four days in June. Want to test your dog in the pool. Check out the Try DockDogs event this year.

The GMC Ultimate Mountain Challenge also returns in 2020, a multi-disciplined event over the course of the four days resulting in the crowning of the toughest mountain folk in the land.

Slacklines, the 8-Ball Kayak event and more return as well.

For more information and to sign up, visit http://www.mountaingames.com.

