GoPro Mountain Games Elements series adds disc golf competition

Flying Eagle Open competitor Kyle Sawtelle approaches the green on Hole 8 at the Cross Creek Disc Golf Course in 2017. The course made its debut that year and will host a GoPro Mountain Games Elements series event on Aug. 22.

Brandon Hawksley | Special to the Daily |

Organizers of the GoPro Mountain Games Elements series have announced a disc golf event coming to the Cross Creek Disc Golf Course in Gypsum on Aug. 22. Each competitor will participate in two stroke-play rounds throughout the day with lunch from Rocky Mountain Taco and a player pack provided.

Registration is $60, and space is limited due to county and state public health guidelines. Round 1 kicks off at 9 a.m., and Round 2 starts at 1:30 p.m. Register online at at https://mountaingames.com/the-games/elements/.

While the GoPro Mountain Games usually attracts thousands of competitors and over 80,000 spectators each June, organizers are continuing to offer events that meet county and state health guidelines. The Elements series has already featured yoga and biking events, and a running event and fishing competition are also on tap.

The Apres 5K run (and a movie) is Aug. 15 in Vail and is for runners of all ages. The course begins at Mountain Plaza in Vail, runs through much of the traditional 5K event, and finishes at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater. World-class runner Andy Wacker will partake in the event and help out with some of the giveaways at The Amp following the race. Then, “The Barkley Marathons” shows on the 23-foot-by-9-foot screen at The Amp. Register online at https://mountaingames.com/the-games/elements/.

Already underway is the GoPro Mountain Games Elements: Biggest Fish competition. The virtual event takes place through Aug. 16 and offers prizes for anglers who provide photographic evidence of their fish. Anglers can fish any type of water with any type of rod and reel, so long as the photo date stamp is between Aug. 8-16. Anglers are strongly encouraged to take care of the fish they catch, especially in mountain streams where fish are more stressed this time of year due to warm water. Prizes will be given for overall biggest fish, judges’ choice best photo and judges’ choice most unique catch/photo. Register online at https://mountaingames.com/the-games/elements/

“This year we’ve taken a new approach, and it’s been impressive to see just how meaningful and enjoyable our events have been for those taking part,” said Sarah Franke, vice president of marketing and pperations for the Vail Valley Foundation, in a news release. “We’ve had to learn to do things differently to ensure we meet and exceed county and state health guidelines, but it’s been impressive to see what’s possible even while maintaining social distance.”