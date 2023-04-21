GoPro Mountain Games featured at Denver International Airport’s ‘High-Altitude Adventures’ exhibit

The GoPro Mountain Games are part of the High-Altitude Adventures exhibit in Terminal A at the Denver International Airport.

The GoPro Mountain Games will be featured at the Denver International Airport’s “High-Altitude Adventures” exhibit alongside 16 other iconic Colorado athletic events

The latest exhibit, located in Ansbacher Hall on the A-Bridge, pre-security through Sept. 24, salutes the state’s myriad of athletic feats and endurance competitions. Other participants include the Denver Colfax Marathon, Mt. Evans Hill Climb, Leadville Race Series, Hardrock Hundred, Iron Horse Bicycle Classic, Steamboat GRVL, Triple Bypass, Pikes Peak Marathon and Ascent, FoCo Fondo, Tour of the Moon, Copper Triangle, Tour de Vineyards, BOLDERBoulder 10k, Greeley Stampede, Boulder Peak Triathlon and World Championship Pack Burro Race.

“When we were contacted by the Denver International Airport, we knew right away this was an amazing opportunity to share the awesomeness of the GoPro Mountain Games with a whole new audience,” said Tom Boyd of the Vail Valley Foundation, which hosts the GoPro Mountain Games in Vail each June.

“It’s an honor to be on display alongside all the other fantastic events our state has to offer, and to be able to showcase the unique nature of our event to the many, many, people who will travel through Terminal A from now through September.”

The GoPro Mountain Games display case in the ‘High-Altitude Adventures’ exhibit in DIA. The wrap is by First Chair Designs and the case display was created by Tom Boyd and Alyssum Skjeie.

The GoPro Mountain Games feature contains commissioned kayak art by Jeronimo Gauna and Shannon Meunch, with a wrap performed by First Chair Designs, sitting on a display case created by Boyd and Alyssum Skjeie.

“It’s a pretty sweet set-up. You can’t go along that Terminal A corridor without coming away with the feeling that Colorado is an absolutely amazing state,” Boyd continued.

“And we’re really proud to be front and center in making the case that if you want to get out and take life head on, and be in the great outdoors, that Colorado and the GoPro Mountain Games are the place to be. We’re grateful to Fly Denver and all our friends at Denver International Airport for making this happen.”

Entering its 21st iteration, the GoPro Mountain Games will bring adventure sports, art, music and mountains to Vail from June 8-11. Last year’s new slalom event in Minturn will return, along with classics like the Nature Valley Mud Run, Adidas Terrex Pepi’s Face-off, DockDogs and various kayaking and other whitewater competitions.

Debuting in 2023 are “grom” divisions for ages 13-18 in almost every event as well as a brand new fly-fishing competition, the Orvis Species Slam, which requires teams of two to catch up to seven types of native fish on the competition day. A CoLab Creator Stage will also be featured in Solaris Plaza this summer, “bringing together athletes, artists and social media creators for unique, impactful discussions and presentations,” according to a VVF release.

Travelers passing through DIA can learn about the organizations behind the spring and summer events.

“Novice athletes and world-class competitors participate in monumental road races, intimate trail runs, and gravel bike rides all summer,” a DIA press release stated.

“High elevation, rocky terrain, and stunning views create attractive settings for athletes to test their skills and endurance. Many competitors return year after year to reach a new personal best or add a new race to their list of accomplishments.”