Gore Rangers take down defending state soccer champions 2-0

Mason Renick scored the first goal in Vail Mountain's 2-0 win over Crested Butte Tuesday night in Vail.

Ryan Sederquist/Vail Daily

The Vail Mountain School boys soccer team’s move to 2A is working out quite nicely so far. The Gore Rangers, No. 1 in the most recent 2A poll, dispatched the defending state champions from Crested Butte 2-0 Tuesday night in Vail, the second of three games this week against foes in their new division.

“Crested Butte is a consistent program in 2A, so yeah, we were really looking forward to this game,” said coach Jake Rainey.

“The boys have circled this one since the beginning of the year, (and) I think that intensity really helped.”

VMS came out firing on all cylinders during a hot first five minutes of the game, though Rainey said his team missed on a few scoring opportunities. It didn’t take long, however, for Tommy Steele to score the first goal on a long-range screamer. Shortly after, Nolan Kim’s crossing shot slipped off the Crested Butte keeper’s hands and was knocked home by Mason Renick to make it 2-0.

“A big theme today was following up on the keeper,” Rainey said, who was pleased with the first half but would have liked to have seen more in the second.

“I think we could have had a stronger second half,” he said.

“We kind of let off the gas at the end, but still a strong result on the state champions from last year. They’re not used to losing, so, it was really satisfying to frustrate them to be honest.”

Nolan Kim watches the action late in the second half against Crested Butte.

Ryan Sederquist/Vail Daily

Perhaps the most valuable ‘frustrater’ was Alex Krupka. The junior was tasked with slowing Crested Butte star Jacob Bernholtz, who scored 27 goals last year and came into Tuesday with eight in the first four games this season. Before the game, Krupka was given the “Gore jersey,” a weekly award Rainey’s staff is presenting with the player who exemplifies the team’s core values of professionalism, family and grit.

“We put (Krupka) on him and presented him with the first Ranger of the season before the game, and … it was sick,” Rainey aptly described of the junior’s shutdown performance.

Staying hungry

The Gore Rangers’ only loss this season has been a 2-0 defeat to 3A No. 2-ranked Colorado Academy on Aug. 27. At the top of the 2A polls and having exerted dominance against a perennial contender, one has to wonder how Rainey and staff will keep the squad hungry.

“Complacency is the death of any team, right?” he replied when asked.

“And it doesn’t matter what we do in the regular season; we have to win games in the postseason and get it done.”

The team is shooting for a top-four seed in order to secure playoff home-field advantage.

“Really, as a coach, I’m looking at things we can incentivize the team with,” Rainey said, noting that once league play starts up, the team will have plenty to prove.

Playing against mostly 3A teams in the 3A/2A Western Slope — including defending state champions Roaring Fork and two strong teams in Coal Ridge and Rifle (who already took VMS to the brink in a 3-2 game Aug. 20) — means that the Gore Rangers aren’t going to get fat and happy.

“It’s like, ‘alright, we want to prove to the 3A teams that a 2A team can come in here and win the league,’” Rainey said of his team’s mindset.

“Those league games will start to trickle in and that’s the incentive there.”