Great turnout at second SSCV Nordic Town Series race

Ski and Snowboard Club Vail’s Andrew Lombardi, with teammate True Bennett on his tail, approach the finish at the Nordic Town Series 5-kilometer freestyle race at Maloit Park Jan. 12.

Ski and Snowboard Club Vail/Courtesy photo

Ski and Snowboard Club Vail’s Andrew Lombardi and True Bennett were neck-and-neck from start to finish at the Ski and Snowboard Club Vail Nordic Town Series 5-kilometer freestyle race Jan. 12 at Maloit Park. Eventually, Lombardi would eke out the close victory, winning by just three seconds over his teammate. Cyrus Creasy rounded out the podium in the long race.

Complete results are available on SkiClubVail.org.

The Nordic Town Series races provide fun for the whole family with 1-kilometer, 3-kilometer, and 5-kilometer distances. The next event is at the Vail Nordic Center Jan. 26, with the first races beginning at 4:30 pm.

1K Podium 1. Landon Foss, 8:16 2. Brady Foss, 8:52 3. Lila Helt, 9:07

2.5K Podium 1. Peter Kan, 8:07 2. Grady Rippeth, 8:16 3. Cooper Rippeth, 8:20