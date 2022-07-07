Groundbreaking ceremony for one of the remaining segments of the Eagle Valley Trail on Tuesday

Brush Creek Ranch and Open Space was acquired by the Open Space Program in 2017.

Todd Winslow Pierce, Eagle Valley Wild/Courtesy Photo

The public is invited to a groundbreaking ceremony for one of the final segments of the Eagle Valley Trail on July 12 at 11:00 a.m. This 1.7-mile stretch of trail runs from the Duck Pond Open Space to Dotsero. The groundbreaking ceremony will take place near the eastbound on-ramp for Interstate 70, 1.5 miles west of the Eagle County Duck Pond Open Space Parcel on the I-70 Frontage Road. While parking is available at the site, the public is encouraged to bike, hike, walk or otherwise use the trail to get to the groundbreaking site.



“It is exciting to approach the culmination of a project that has been decades in the making,” said Eagle County Commissioner Jeanne McQueeney. “My fellow commissioners and I committed to completing the Eagle Valley Trail by 2025. It is a tremendous asset to our community now and in the future.”



The Eagle Valley Trail is the 63-mile paved recreation trail that extends from the top of Vail Pass to Dotsero, with a planned spur trail from Dowd Junction to Minturn. In 2021, Eagle County Commissioners committed $22 million in funding from the sale of Certificates of Participation to complete the remaining four segments of trail.



The Dotsero to the Duck Ponds Open Space segment of the Eagle Valley Trail was designed by SGM, Inc . and will be constructed by Johnson Construction . This will extend the Eagle Valley Trail another 1.7 miles to Dotsero, including a raised trail segment under the I-70 overpass at Dotsero. Following the July groundbreaking, construction is scheduled for completion in November.



“We recognize how vital the Eagle Valley Trail is in connecting our communities to work, school, transportation, and recreation, and we are pleased to be able to start construction on this western segment of the trail. It is an important piece of our goal to complete the trail from Vail Pass to the start of Glenwood Canyon, connecting Eagle County with our neighbors in Summit, Garfield, and Pitkin counties, as well as to the communities of El Jebel and Basalt,” said Eagle County Commissioner Matt Scherr.



The unfinished sections of the Eagle Valley Trail include:

Duck Pond Open Space to Dotsero/Glenwood Canyon

EagleVail to Dowd Junction

Dowd Junction to Minturn

Horn Ranch Open Space/Mott’s Landing to Edwards

Once all four segments are completed, the trail will finally deliver on Eagle County’s section of the paved trail system that runs from Breckenridge to Aspen, a total of over 140 miles.



Construction has also begun this summer on the segment of the Eagle Valley Trail that runs from EagleVail to Dowd Junction. This portion is being completed in partnership with the Eagle River Water and Sanitation District, whose work on the project needs to be completed before the trail can be constructed.



“Eagle County is committed to completing the Eagle Valley Trail for the benefit of our residents and visitors, but these efforts will also need support from the community,” said ECO Trails Manager Kevin Sharkey. “The funds from the sale of Certificates of Participation get us well on our way, and fundraising efforts have begun in earnest to bridge the gaps. Our campaign committee is actively seeking funds from federal and state grants, as well as private foundations and donations from residents, businesses, and other trail enthusiasts.”



For information about supporting the Eagle Valley Trail, visit EagleValleyTrail.org .



