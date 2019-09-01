High altitude challenge greets trail runners on Vail Mountain

The 10K at 10,000 feet race is the second to final event in the The Vail Recreation District's 2019 Dynafit Vail Trail Running Series, presented by Bloch & Chapleau Attorneys at Law and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield.

Vail Recreation District | Special to the Daily

VAIL — About 250 runners gathered at the top of Gondola One on Vail Mountain August 24 for the annual 10K and 5K at 10,000 feet, the highest-elevation contests of the Vail Recreation District’s summer trail running series.

John O’Neill, an Eagle County native now living in Lafayette, was the fastest on the day, notching his first win of the season in the Vail Recreation District running-race series. O’Neill ran track and cross-country at Colorado State University before becoming a professional triathlete after college.

He said he was using the race as a tune-up for the Grand Traverse Mountain Run, a 40-mile ultramarathon from Crested Butte to Aspen which took place on Saturday. O’Neill finished second in that race.

“A 10K might not be the best way to get ready for a 40-mile race, but this course is really fun,” O’Neill said. “And the wildflowers were in full bloom this year with a great view of Holy Cross.”

The Mount of the Holy Cross, Eagle County’s only 14,000-foot peak, was one of 59 14ers that Avery Smith, Saturday’s 5K at 10,000 feet race winner, claimed this summer.

“I did all 53 official, the five standard unofficial, and then I climbed up the Sunlight Spire, a 5.10 pitch that’s also 14,000 feet,” he said.

The 5k at 10,000 feet was Smith’s last adventure of the summer, as he begins his freshman year of college this week.

“Next year I’m going to go for the world record for most 14ers in a day,” he said.

MeadowGold next

The seventh and final race of the season in the Vail Recreation District’s 2019 Dynafit Vail Trail Running Series, presented by Bloch & Chapleau Attorneys at Law and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, takes place on September 14 with the Dynafit MeadowGold 5K & 10K.

The MeadowGold races, presented by the Town of Minturn, showcase the beautiful fall foliage that the Vail Valley is known for. The 10K race begins at 10 a.m., with the 5K race starting shortly after at 10:15 a.m. Parking will be available along the railroad tracks across Highway 24 from the Meadow Mountain parking lot.

Runners will ascend technical single track on the beautiful West Grouse Trail. At the high point and almost halfway through the 10K race, runners will descend to the finish on double track with scenic views of Vail Mountain and the Gore Range. Along the way, participants will encounter two aid stations hosted by special guests to the Dynafit MeadowGold: Paragon Guides with their llamas!

The cost of the 10K race is $33 for preregistration, $38 for week-of registration and $45 for day-of registration. Cost for the 5K is $26 preregistration, $31 week-of registration and $38 for day-of registration. Preregistration is available online at vailrec.com until 3 p.m. on Fri, Sept. 13. Racers can also pick up their race numbers or register ahead of time on Fri, Sept. 13 from 3 to 6 p.m. at Vail Mountain Coffee & Tea in Minturn. Day-of registration and bib pickup is available at the start/finish area beginning at 8:30 a.m.

10k and 5k at 10,000 feet results

10K results

Male overall

1 John O’Neill 40:58

2 Joshua Smith 41:41

3 Jason Gaedtke 43:56

Female Overall

1 Maria Mendoza 46:13

2 Jill Seager 50:32

3 Genevieve Harrison 52:01

Male 19 & Under

1 Truett Bennett 44:34

2 Jack Burson 1:29:53

Female 19 & Under

1 Lindsey Whitton 1:01:24

2 Savannah Desportes 1:19:19

3 Marin Simons 1:19:44

Male 20 to 29

1 John O’Neill 40:58

2 Adam Jorck 51:39

3 Nick Kerstead 53:25

4 David Hampton 57:25

5 Chase Rogowski 1:00:07

6 Jack Oliver 1:01:31

7 Guadalupe Bobadilla 1:07:03

8 Chris Hooyman 1:13:26

9 Guillermo Trevino 1:16:52

10 Colten Vaughan 1:20:51

11 Illan Argundegul 1:25:11

12 Zac Biagiotti 1:47:51

Female 20 to 29

1 Maria Mendoza 46:13

2 Mack Abernathy 57:55

3 Maddie Stevens 59:13

4 Letitia Fickling 59:26

5 Sandy McDonald 1:01:31

6 Kelly Ahman 1:05:04

7 Maria Rotello 1:05:58

8 Christy Finkenstaedt 1:06:17

9 Kellie Shaltes 1:13:56

10 Tara Collins 1:15:31

11 Karly Hanson 1:19:03

12 Katie Levan 1:20:46

13 Paloma Cigamoa 1:25:11

14 Kelly Lutz 1:25:13

15 Mary Litchfield 1:33:46

16 Tiffany Miller 1:47:50

Male 30 to 39

1 Joshua Smith 41:41

2 Brent Levy 44:01

3 Nick Sterling 47:29

4 Justin Moses 48:03

5 Bennett Levine 48:51

6 Michael Mazzotta 50:00

7 Ross Herr 50:04

8 Richard Gavican 52:01

9 Kevin Ahman 54:51

10 Sam Brandt 54:59

11 Brian Boyes 55:01

12 Kevan Kozlowski 55:06

13 Chris Knerl 55:30

14 Eric Poore 57:04

15 Thomas Rafter 58:08

16 Nate Lowe 58:17

17 James Countryman 58:40

18 Casey Horgan 59:41

19 Matthew Razo 59:44

20 Logan Ross 1:00:23

21 Paul Bersagel 1:03:06

22 Sam Bass 1:04:40

23 Bobby L’heureux 1:06:12

24 Shane Gavican 1:07:04

25 Kyle Mosher 1:07:44

26 Justin Hanna 1:08:24

27 Brad Shults 1:22:37

28 John Mogos 1:26:12

29 Brendon Riha 1:27:25

Female 30 to 39

1 Jill Seager 50:32

2 Genevieve Harrison 52:01

3 Courtney Knott 53:40

4 Katie Redden 55:20

5 Kate Levy 59:32

6 Leeanne Gaedtke 1:03:59

7 Julia Cortada 1:04:39

8 Jessica Rethman 1:06:29

9 Kim Fuller 1:06:31

10 Cassie Scales 1:06:50

11 Yvonne Gavican 1:06:54

12 Colby Ricci 1:07:11

13 Amy Felton 1:09:07

14 Catherine Zirker 1:09:53

15 Sarah Kemak 1:10:25

16 Laura Cambria 1:11:50

17 Jennifer Rafter 1:14:19

18 Lindsey Kraft 1:14:54

19 Kori Osina 1:16:20

20 Stephanie Chamberlin 1:16:46

21 Megan Trevino 1:17:47

22 Cara Frangipane 1:19:38

23 Roxi Brown 1:20:12

24 Stephanie Kearney 1:21:10

25 Jessica Gill 1:21:31

26 Kimberly Gillock 1:26:15

27 Kate Dean 1:26:18

28 Katrina Major 1:26:55

29 Lorraine Bulla 1:31:54

30 May Jackson 1:32:19

Male 40 to 49

1 Jason Gaedtke 43:56

2 Michael Dorr 46:43

3 Richard Airey 46:55

4 Nick Ramey 50:27

5 Kevin Andrus 53:52

6 Cary Cortese 58:34

7 Jason Leupold 58:59

8 Donald Juneau 59:18

9 Tony Fox 1:00:36

10 Jason Randall 1:07:09

11 Matt Marshall 1:07:14

12 Marty Golembiewski 1:13:55

13 Mark Scheel 1:15:13

14 John Myers 1:18:05

15 Leigh Fatzinger 1:18:38

16 William Desportes 1:19:23

17 Rob Sebesta 1:25:17

18 Keven Reijonen 1:27:25

19 Andrew Corcoran 1:31:57

Female 40 to 49

1 Corrie Crane 1:00:34

2 Alison Pribble 1:02:15

3 Angie Hayes 1:03:58

4 Patricia Nickel 1:06:21

5 Chrissie Davis 1:08:01

6 Michelle Dickson 1:08:09

7 Ruth Schmidt 1:14:17

8 Marcette Gordon 1:15:24

9 Nicole Folino 1:16:45

10 Jennifer Lunn 1:17:09

11 Liz Hinton 1:19:20

12 Alana Hurst 1:19:24

13 Ashlee Simons 1:23:10

14 Melanie Boock 1:23:17

15 Ileana Ferguson 1:44:45

16 Magdalena Bakula 1:44:45

17 Kim McDaniel 1:44:45

18 Michelle Floyd 1:47:46

Male 50 to 59

1 Eric Black 49:55

2 Matt Johnson 51:15

3 Pete Brey 59:44

4 Bo Jones 1:01:10

5 Bill Hintze 1:02:59

6 Gavin Richardson 1:04:05

7 Tim Diana 1:04:10

8 Corbett Whitton 1:06:40

9 Charles Stanzione 1:07:22

10 William Allison 1:08:00

11 Jeff Fleming 1:08:28

12 Jarrett Davis 1:11:08

13 Dan Dugan 1:13:08

14 Guillermo Trevino 1:16:14

15 Philip Chamberlin 1:16:54

16 Stu Hinton 1:19:29

17 Michael Burson 1:37:01

Female 50 to 59

1 Julie Levan 1:02:12

2 Rachel Kodanaz 1:04:03

3 Katherine Aalto 1:07:18

4 Carrie Larson 1:09:48

5 Valerie Sloniker 1:10:12

6 Laurie Jueneman 1:10:40

7 Caryn Hettler 1:13:06

8 Amy Cohen 1:13:07

9 Amber Prince 1:13:59

10 Sue Bardsley 1:18:22

11 Amy Tonazzi 1:19:37

12 Robyn Bryant 1:24:25

13 Kristen Adams 1:24:26

14 Stella Heffron 1:25:21

15 Teri Cashmore 1:25:23

16 Holly Gray 1:28:54

17 Monica Lacroix 1:30:12

18 Nanette Wong 1:37:07

19 Mary Jastrab 1:38:42

Male 60 to 69

1 Nicholas Fickling 57:30

2 Brian Dunfey 59:49

3 Paul Freeman 1:06:16

4 James Sheldon 1:11:24

5 Bradley Schiff 1:22:43

6 Donald Mann 1:27:29

Female 60 to 69

1 Barbara Dolan 1:01:42

2 Molly Ansfield 1:14:02

3 Theresa Daus-Weber 1:23:56

Male 70 & over

1 Tom Edwards 1:23:05

2 Jim Mykleby 1:44:18

3 Marlin Smickley 1:55:03

Female 70 & over

1 Gail Scoby 1:25:09

2 Bj Smith 1:42:57

5K Results

Male Overall

1 Avery Smith 24:34

2 John LaConte 28:21

3 Andrew Lombardi 29:02

Female Overall

1 Kelsey Jorck 29:09

2 Rebecca Kinney 32:44

3 Amy Willis 32:48

Male Juniors 19 & Under

1 Avery Smith 24:34

2 Andrew Lombardi 29:02

3 Grady Rippeth 32:29

4 Cooper Rippeth 32:29

5 Chase Borders 43:58

6 Vincente Provoste 52:47

Female Juniors 19 & Under

1 Katie Lombardi 43:46

2 Bella Heick 44:00

3 Sienna Desportes 49:03

4 Emily Mires 49:56

5 Chloe Borders 50:16

6 Emily Provoste 50:54

Male Open 20 to 39

1 John LaConte 28:21

2 Justin Arner 32:54

3 Jacob Barfield 37:21

4 Kevin Dineen 37:23

5 John Baumfalk-Lee 38:28

6 Orlando Ortiz 40:53

7 Anthony Almond 42:07

8 Benjamin Schleider 44:36

9 Sammy Katz 47:48

Female Open 20 to 39

1 Kelsey Jorck 29:09

2 Amy Willis 32:48

3 Samantha Delnegro 32:56

4 Justy Daley 33:41

5 Mallory Wolfe 34:07

6 Katie Portz 37:10

7 Annie Dineen 38:51

8 Ambri Horgan 41:42

9 Kristalynn Hudsmith 47:40

10 Lisa Mertes 50:14

11 Kellyn Goldbach 50:28

12 Jamie Sibley 50:55

13 Avyn Schlichtry 51:03

14 Taylor Dignam 51:08

Male Masters 40+

1 Paul Wilson 34:24

2 Sam Rivas 34:55

3 John Lee 35:50

4 Eric Anterhaus 38:37

5 Steve Kaminski 42:16

6 Peter Lombardi 43:48

7 Matthew Heick 43:58

8 Mitch Garfinan 48:44

9 David Ostru 55:00

10 Michael Corcoran 1:08:27

Female Masters 40+

1 Rebecca Kinney 32:44

2 Sibyl Lazzara 33:09

3 Nancy Mires 33:23

4 Tanya Rippeth 37:44

5 Roxann Baumfalk-Lee 40:57

6 Carolyn Cronk 41:16

7 Julie Broadhurst 47:44

8 Kathy Desportes 49:39

9 Jillian Allison 50:44

10 Emma Carney 51:04

11 Suzy Borders 51:09

12 Lisa Pelchat 51:21

13 Kathy Klesmit 52:42

14 Rosa Provoste 52:56

15 Andrea Ordica 53:16

16 Linda Billera 54:24

17 Jodie Leach 54:57

18 Amy Wilson 55:02

19 Lansdale Playford 1:02:38