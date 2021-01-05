High Country Hoops open for registration

The High Country Hoops basketball program for youngsters is taking registrations for the upcoming season. (Special to the Daily)



New year, new opportunities to dribble and shoot like a pro.

Registration is now open for the Vail Recreation District High Country Hoops after-school basketball program, open to girls and boys of all abilities in first through fifth grades. Registration is capped at 20 participants per session.

This program takes place at the Homestake Peak School auxiliary gym. First and second graders play on Wednesdays, Jan. 27 through March 10, from 4 to 5:15 p.m. and third through fifth graders play on Mondays, March 8 through April 12, from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

The first half of each session will focus on skill building, agility and technique, and the second half will be spent implementing those skills in friendly, game-like challenges.

The cost is $75 per participant. Visit http://www.vailrec.com/register to sign up, or print a registration form and return it to VRD Sports (instructions are in the form). Scholarships are available; visit vailrec.com for more information and to apply.

COVID-19 protocols and guidelines will be in place; visit vailrec.com for the full list of protocols.

High Country Hoops is sponsored by Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, Eagle Valley Behavioral Health and First Bank. For more information on youth sports and other VRD offerings, visit http://www.vailrec.com, email sports@vailrec.com or call 970-479-2280.