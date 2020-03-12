High school sports shelved until April 6 due to COVID-19

All spring sports have been cancel until April 6, according to a statement by the Colorado High School Activities Association issued on Thursday, due to concerns about COVID-19.

Daily file photo

High school sports, including all practices, are canceled until April 6, the Colorado High School Activities Association announced on Thursday due to COVID-19.

In addition to the traditional spring fare of baseball, boys and girls lacrosse, girls golf, girls soccer and track and field, the halt includes the state-speech meet, Advisor U and music festivals, according to a statement posted on CHSAAnow.com.

The ban takes effect Friday. Games on Thursday, the opening day of the season for all sports except golf, were allowed to continue. The only local game on the docket locally, Vail Mountain at Vail Christian soccer, was canceled, according to Saints athletic director Tim Pierson.

The Eagle County School District remains in session.

This story will be updated.