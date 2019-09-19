Home, at last, Eagle Valley volleyball rolls

Eagle Valley's Shelbi Lubbers puts one down against Steamboat Springs on Thursday in Gypsum. The Devils won in three.

Chris Dillmann | cdillmann@vaildaily.com

GYPSUM — Eagle Valley volleyball remembered the way to its home gym on Thursday.

Though it had been nearly a month since its previous home game, the Devils felt quite comfortable in their digs, dispatching Steamboat Springs, 25-15, 25-16, 25-17.

Eagle Valley’s Avery VanGoey sets the ball against Steamboat on Thursday in Gypsum. VanGoey is sharing the setting duties with Kaitlin Medina this year.

“It was really crazy going to other people’s gyms and not having our crowd to support us. It was just great to have them behind us,” senior captain Kaitlin Medina said.

It’s been 27 days, to be precise, since the Devils beat Central in the season opener in five, but the student-body was ready.

Eagle Valley’s Eliza Wetzel smashes the ball against Steamboat on Thursday in Gypsum.

The gents were loud, seemingly all waving pom-poms and making a general nuisance of themselves in good spirit.

“We try to zone them out so that we can hear each other and focus on the game,” outside-hitter Sophia Rinn said. “But it’s nice to know that all the noise is in our favor.”

One thing, fellas, if you’re going to do the “shame” cheer, you need to get a bell to do the full “Game of Thrones” thing.

Serving strategy

Eagle Valley had a complex serve-attack plan to disrupt Steamboat’s serve-receive.

“All week long, I told them, ‘Serve your favorite serve. All you have to do is pick your favorite serve and serve it all the time,'” Devils coach Jackie Rindy said.

First of all, it worked, so who’s to question it. Second of all, this is very much in keeping with how Rindy coaches.

While there are doubtless moments when she needs to get a point across, Rindy wants her team to have fun and let it fly. The coach firmly believes that fun translates to fun, aka winning.

Eagle Valley’s Eliza Wetzel and Shelbi Lubbers set up the block against Steamboat on Thursday. Eagle Valley won, improving its record to 5-3.

On Thursday, there was jumping around on the bench, dancing in timeouts to the music being piped into the gym and general merriment. It works.

There are also a lot of reasons to be happy if you’re involved with Eagle Valley volleyball. Rinn is back from breaking her ankle last fall, part of a rash of injuries in 2018.

The junior had a terrific game on Thursday, as did classmate Clare Whelan, who’s new to the varsity. Medina is running the offense with Avery VanGoey in the 6-2. That formation frees up Medina to hit part-time.

Start throwing in Shelbi Lubbers, Meredith Murphy, Sky Lieurance, and Eliza Wetzel and the Devils have a lot of depth.

And that depth got deeper on Tuesday as Rindy was able to more players court time during the third set.

Eagle Valley hopes to keep the good times rolling on Tuesday when it heads to Glenwood Springs.