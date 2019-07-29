Hotel guests invited to hike with Olympian Tess Johnson

Tess Johnson is the resident Olympian at The Inn at Riverwalk. She will take hotel guests on a hike on Friday, Aug. 2.

Special to the Daily

Tess Johnson is known around Eagle County for her prowess as an Olympic moguls skier, her skills on the soccer field, her dedication to the classroom and her engagement with the community.

She is also the Resident Olympian at The Inn at Riverwalk, where she co-hosts three events with the hotel each year and is a guest writer on their web log, “The Inn Blog.”

Hotel guests now have a unique opportunity to meet Tess and get some exercise at nearby Beaver Creek on Aug. 2 in an event called Hike with Tess.

Melinda Ferris, with The Inn at Riverwalk, said the whole event should take about half the day, but the exact timing will be based upon the guests who choose to hike.

“We intend to hike Village to Village or Aspen Glade, stop at the top for lunch (provided) and head back down,” Ferris said. “The hike will be 3 miles or fewer, so nothing terribly strenuous but enough to get some fresh Colorado air.”

In a recent post on The Inn Blog, Tess detailed the hard work she engages in during the spring, summer and fall to prepare for the upcoming competition season.

“Contrary to what many people might think, summer and fall are the most intense times for training. By the time December rolls around, we have to be at our best to put down our best runs when it counts. This is the time to make changes, and that’s exactly what I’m doing,” Johnson writes.

Guests of all ages are encouraged to join the small group, which is capped at 10 participants. A hotel reservation is required to join. Dogs are always welcome at The Inn at Riverwalk and well-behaved, leashed dogs will be allowed on the hike, as well.

For more information or to register, visit innatriverwalk.com/blog/hike-tess.