How far could a home run fly at 2021 MLB Home Run Derby at Coors Field?

The Colorado Rockies unveiled the 2021 All-Star Game logo before the Rockies took on the Philadelphia Phillies at Coors Field April 23, 2021.

Andy Cross/The Denver Post

How far did the farthest home run in Major League Baseball history fly? It’s a simple question with a muddied answer. The more you dig, the dirtier it gets.

More interesting perhaps is the question of how far could a dinger possibly go? The man with the best chance of answering that inquiry is Alan Nathan. The University of Illinois professor of physics has spent years researching the collision between the bat and ball and the aerodynamics of a baseball in flight — the two main parts of the recipe in figuring out how far a ball can fly.

While 500-foot blasts are a rarity in the regular season with only two being hit in all of baseball since opening day in 2015, he’s already expecting several to be hit during the 2021 MLB Home Run Derby at Coors Field.

“During the Home Run Derby, there will probably be a number of shots over 500 feet, certainly many close to 500 feet is my guess,” Nathan said.

Read more via The Denver Post .