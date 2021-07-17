How Mike Redmond is managing Rockies amid COVID issues

Rockies bench coach Mike Redmond steps on the field in the first inning Friday in Denver.

David Zalubowski/AP

An unexpected Rockies promotion from bench coach to interim manager did not faze Mike Redmond.

“I feel confident,” he said. “I’m ready for it.”

Although Redmond had little time to prepare. News dropped around 5 p.m. Friday that Colorado manager Bud Black, first base coach Ron Gideon, and four players would miss that night’s game against the Dodgers — due to MLB contact tracing and COVID protocols.

Redmond stepped into Black’s shoes from the dugout. They felt familiar. Redmond managed the Miami Marlins for three seasons (2013-15) prior to joining Black’s staff in 2016 as bench coach.

