How to watch Mikaela Shiffrin, US Ski Team at world championships in Italy this week

Mikaela Shiffrin inspects the course Tuesday prior to the women's super-G, at the world championships in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. Shiffrin, of Edwards, races Thursday and Saturday — with broadcasts early in the mornings in Colorado. (Gabriele Facciotti, AP)



Racing in Italy has the world championships on early in the morning in Colorado. Races are aired on either NBCSN or the Olympic Channel, as well as streamed online.

On Thursday, Shiffrin is set to compete in the giant slalom: Run 1 starts at 2 a.m. Mountain Standard on the Olympic Channel. Run 2 is on NBCSN at 5:30 a.m. Reruns are also available.

On Saturday, Shiffrin will close out the world championships with the slalom. Run 1 is at 2 a.m. on the Olympic Channel with Run 2 at 5:30 a.m. on the Olympic Channel. Saturday’s slalom will re-air later in the day as well as on Sunday.

Shiffrin is having a record-setting world championships so far.

On Wednesday, the team event is at 4 a.m. on NBCSN. Vail Ski & Snowboard Club Vail’s River Radamus, who secured his first world championships Top 10 on Tuesday in the parallel, is set to compete Wednesday for the US Ski Team.

The men’s giant slalom is Friday (2 a.m. and 5:30 a.m.); and the men’s slalom is Sunday (2 a.m. and 5:30 a.m.), wrapping up the two-week world championships.