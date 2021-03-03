Huskies beat Aspen … again: Crested Butte game moved to Tuesday

Schedule change, people.

Battle Mountain hockey will play Crested Butte on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m., in Gunnison in the Biggest Game in the History of Western Civilization, aka the de facto Mountain Conference championship game.

Please do not drive to Gunnison on Friday as scheduled. You will be driving to an empty rink. The host Titans are clearing COVID-19 quarantine, so Friday’s much-anticipated league contest is now Tuesday. Saturday’s nonconference tilt against Crested Butte was canceled.

Battle Mountain and Crested Butte have been eyeing each other since the Huskies started Mountain Conference play in January.

“I’ve seen them play a few games,” Huskies coach Derek Byron said of scouting the Titans. “I saw their first game against Glenwood (Springs). I saw them against Aspen. To be honest, it should be an evenly matched game with two good teams going at it.”

With only four teams qualifying for state — the conference champions of the Mountain, North and South and one wild card determined by rating-percentage index — a glance at the RPI standings seems to indicate that this is a must-win for Battle Mountain.

With only four teams qualifying for the 4A hockey tournament — the Mountain, North and South champions and one wild card determined by rating-percentage index — it’s looking like the Huskies need to beat Crested Butte on Tuesday to qualify for the postseason. (Screen grab)



The good news is that Battle Mountain is coming off what coach Derek Byron called “our first full team effort over three periods,” in a 7-1 thumping of Aspen on Tuesday night at the Eagle Pool & Ice Rink.

Yes, the Huskies finally completed their Aspen trilogy in this COVID-19 year. (How nice will it be to play out of conference next season?).

Jaden Weiss and Jensen Rawlings got it going in the first period. For Rawlins, that would be the first of two. Wyatt Horn scored in the second as the Huskies pushed the lead to 4-1 after two stanzas.

Tyler Knox, Jake Backes and Hunter Davis closed the door in the third.

Battle Mountain enters the Crested Butte game with a 9-1-1 record.