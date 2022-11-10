Huskies beat Mullen in overtime, advance to 4A state title game

Battle Mountain took down Mullen 1-0 in the 4A state semifinals on Wednesday night to advance to the state championship on Saturday against Northfield.

Ten years after its 2012 championship, Battle Mountain is headed back to the 4A state soccer title game. After leaving regulation with nothing to show of its time-of-possession and shots-on-goal dominance, freshman Jacob Methvin connected with Alexis Dozal on a timing route from midfield eight minutes into overtime. The junior forward knocked home a one-touch goal inside the 18-yard box to give the Huskies a 1-0 win over defending runner-up Mullen.

The victory means the No. 16-seeded Huskies will take on the defending champions, No. 2 Northfield in Saturday’s 4A state title game in Colorado Springs. The Nighthawks (16-1-1) defeated No. 14 Summit 1-0 in the first semifinal.

The 2021 state semifinal rematch (Mullen beat Battle Mountain 3-0 last season) was a tale of young against old. Contrasting the Huskies’ three-senior roster was a Mullen team with only four non-senior athletes suiting up. In the first half, the underclassman ruled the roost, as Battle Mountain possessed the ball for roughly two-thirds of the 40 minutes period.

In the 31st minute, Jack Ruiz’s bullet, slowed moving through a sea of players huddled outside the six-yard box, nearly rolled into the left corner of the net. Four minutes later, Ruiz appeared poised to break the scoreless tie, but he was leveled by the Mullen goalie, who halted his breakaway at point-blank range. The play didn’t stop, however, and the Huskies pelted two shots on goal — both of which were saved — before the sequence dissipated.

Even though the Huskies’ dialed-in passing kept the action on their side the majority of the time, Mullen made the most of its limited opportunities.

With 3:34 remaining in the half, Battle Mountain goalie Ezequiel Alvarez provided a literal manifestation for the “laying-it-on-the-line” elimination game metaphor. After gaining the sideline, a Mullen centering pass somehow crossed through a bamboozled Battle Mountain defense to the opposite side of the net. Fortunately, Alvarez was there to stop the Mullen lay-up, collapsing on the ball as it teetered along the goal line Simone Biles-style (the entire ball must cross for a goal to be awarded).

At that point, both teams appeared willing to head into the break at 0-0.

In the second, the experience of Mullen started to show ever so slightly, as the Mustangs senior-led core gradually gained more midfield battles. Ultimately, both teams stellar defense and goalie play hampered any box score related progress, though.

Then, as play entered the 71st minute — and the real-feel temperature dropped to 18-degrees (with an impending snow storm scheduled for 30 minutes from the end of regulation), Dozal streaked into the penalty box to gather a perfect pass with room to work. Nathan Muir executed a righteous slide tackle at the last second, however, removing any daylight for the Huskies’ leading scorer.

In the final minutes, a slew of yellow cards against Mullen demonstrated a slight chink in the armor in for the team hoping to set-up a do-over of the 2021 state title, but for all intents and purposes, it was anyone’s game heading into the extra period.

As overtime waned on at UNC’s Jackson Stadium, the chippy play — and chirping between players — only seemed to intensify. Inside nine minutes remaining, Mullen’s Alex Sedita brought the ball from the his own end line all the way past the center of the field before giving it up to Ethan Lehman. Lehman gained the sideline and centered it to Matt Boberg, who stood 12-yards in front of Alvarez with his back to the Husky net. Boberg stalled orienting himself to the goal, and the too-close-for-comfort moment dissolved seconds later.

On the next Mullen possession, Sedita was tripped up near midfield; the senior let the referee know his displeasure for the no-call, before Battle Mountain’s Daniel Becerra threw the ball in up the sideline with 8:19 remaining. Mullen’s defense quickly rerouted the action, pressing things back towards its offensive zone when Methvin anticipated a pass near midfield and arched around his opponents. He stole the ball with one foot at the circle, and on his next step, punched it ahead to Dozal, who, seeing future things unfold in real time, had begun sprinting for glory as soon as Methvin made his original assault.

Dozal gathered the pass in front of the 18-yard box and beat the goalie to the right side from about 15 yards out to end the game.

The victory will give Battle Mountain a chance to win its second state title in program history. In 2012, the 20-0 Huskies — seeded No. 6 — beat No. 3 Evergreen and No. 2 Broomfield before taking down No. 1 Palmer Ridge 1-0 in a snowstorm in penalty kicks. Local soccer fans looking to make a day-trip to Colorado Springs will be rewarded: before Battle Mountain plays at 3 p.m., Vail Mountain School will face off against Lotus School for Excellence at 9 a.m. at Switchbacks Weidner Field in the 2A state title game.