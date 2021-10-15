Huskies bite Devils in surprise comeback win

Huskies runnning back Thomas Dekanich carries the ball Friday against Eagle Valley Friday Night in Edwards.

Mort Mulliken

The air was crisp and the tensions were high for some fall Friday night lights in Edwards as the 1-5 Battle Mountain Huskies matched up at home against their 3-2 rival Eagle Valley Devils.

The rival matchup started off hot, with Eagle Valley scoring two touchdowns in the first quarter, Battle Mountain scoring one, and neither scoring in the second quarter to leave it at 14-7 at the half.

Eagle Valley’s defense was stout from the start in the second half, halting the Huskies at midfield on the first drive. But the Huskies responded, stopping the Devils as midfield to take the possession. Later, a catch by junior TE Keller Woodworth helped set up the field positioning in the red zone for the Huskies, though they couldn’t break into the end zone by the end of the third quarter.

Eagle Valley led the entire game, but the Huskies came back in the end.

Mort Mulliken

The fourth quarter started with the Huskies turning it over on downs, but on the next play, Eagle Valley fumbled, giving the Huskies another shot at the end zone. This time, they punched it in, tightening the deficit at 13-14, without an extra point. But the Devils fired back, scoring on the next drive with a rushing touchdown to regain a comfortable lead at 20-13. It came down to one last drive, and a brilliant flea flicker play put them at first and goal, setting it up for a rushing TD on the next play.

Eagle Valley Devils provided a consistent offensive attack throughout the evening, but the Huskies defense managed to stop them in the end.

Mort Mulliken

With confidence high and a one-point deficit, the Huskies rushed it in for a two-point conversion, taking the lead for the first time of the game, at 21-20, with 1:53 left on the clock.

From there, the Huskies defense held the wall, earning them their second win against the year, against a local rival, on their home turf.

And that’s when a whole lot of fellow Huskies rushed the field to celebrate an exciting win.