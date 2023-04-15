Huskies boys lacrosse nip Devils 8-7 in double overtime
Battle Mountain sweeps season series with Friday night win
Battle Mountain defeated Eagle Valley in boys lacrosse late Friday night, nipping the Devils 8-7 in double overtime in Gypsum. The Huskies also beat the Devils 13-7 on March 31.
With the win, Battle Mountain pulls back to .500 with a 5-5 record overall and 4-4 mark in league play. Coming into the contest, the Huskies were tied with the Devils for third place in the 4A Western Slope. Eagle Valley is now 4-6 overall and 3-5 in the league.
Battle Mountain is at Glenwood Springs next Monday while Eagle Valley will continue its season at Aspen on Tuesday.
This story will be updated throughout the day.
