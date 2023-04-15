Huskies boys lacrosse nip Devils 8-7 in double overtime

Senior Brock Petersmeyer charges toward the face off in the first half of the Battle Mountain vs. Eagle Valley boys lacrosse game on Friday night in Gypsum.

Battle Mountain defeated Eagle Valley in boys lacrosse late Friday night, nipping the Devils 8-7 in double overtime in Gypsum. The Huskies also beat the Devils 13-7 on March 31.

With the win, Battle Mountain pulls back to .500 with a 5-5 record overall and 4-4 mark in league play. Coming into the contest, the Huskies were tied with the Devils for third place in the 4A Western Slope. Eagle Valley is now 4-6 overall and 3-5 in the league.

An Eagle Valley player cuts upfield during the Devils game against the Huskies Friday night in Gypsum.

Battle Mountain is at Glenwood Springs next Monday while Eagle Valley will continue its season at Aspen on Tuesday.

