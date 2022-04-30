Huskies cruise to 16-3 win over Durango

Hunter Roach looks for an open teammate in Battle Mountain’s 16-3 win over Durango on Saturday in Edwards.

Ryan Sederquist/Vail Daily

At the end of the year, it’s always nice for coaches to observe their players executing early and often in games. If they’re able to put their starters on ice and still chalk up a win — even better.

On Saturday afternoon, Battle Mountain overwhelmed Durango in boys lacrosse, getting out to a 13-0 first-half lead before cruising to a 16-3 win on a perfect sunny day in Edwards.

“Set some goals with our starters, starters took care of business and we were able to put the ball in the net,” coach Connor Compton said of the dominant win that improved his team’s record to 6-6.

The starters held the Demons scoreless and were perfect on clears.

“We just wanted to come out, get some new guys in and have a good time,” Jack Pryor said.

Leo Rothenberg added afterward, “It’s a beautiful day — it’s like 70-degrees out. That’s the best part.”

On the field, things were sunny for the Huskies from the get-go as Nate Bishop, P.J. Kessenich, Hunter Roach and Pryor all put the ball in the net to make it 4-0 after one quarter.

“I think we’re slowly finding our way; offense is starting to click,” Rothenberg said. The senior noted the defense hasn’t been as much of an issue for the squad throughout the year. Pryor noted they’ve been mostly working to improve passing and offensive cohesion.

Thomas Judge fires a shot late in Saturday’s 16-3 win over Durango in Edwards.

Ryan Sederquist/Vail Daily

“We’re trying to get more movement and right now most of our goals come off of (isolations) into passes,” Pryor said.

In the second quarter, Pryor found the back of the net twice in a 90-second span, with Bishop and Thomas Dekanich getting in on the action as well. One sequence had Kessenich taking it from straight away, dishing to Jaden Weiss on his right who touch-passed it across the crease to Pryor waiting left of the goal for an easy drop in.

Compton echoed the focus on the fundamentals.

Carter Erving fires on the goal in the final moments of Battle Mountain’s 16-3 win over Durango on Saturday in Edwards.

Ryan Sederquist/Vail Daily

“Biggest thing for us is we’re focusing on passing and catching,” he said.

“You can’t play lacrosse if you’re dropping the ball. At this point in the season, you just gotta make sure that every pass is crisp on the ear and everything gets caught and if you’re able to do that, you’ll be the team that wins.”

Battle Mountain built a 14-0 lead with 7:22 remaining in the third quarter before calling off the cavalry in full. Jaden Weiss and Garret Ast scored the team’s remaining goals in the final two minutes of the period.

The Huskies hold the No. 14 RPI ranking, with the top 24 teams making it to the postseason.

“We’re really hoping to get a home playoff game,” Compton said, noting his group will have to stay within the top 16 to do so. They have three road games next week, visiting Thomas Jefferson on Monday, Summit on Tuesday and Eagle Valley on Friday. The Devils beat the Huskies 16-8 on March 31 in Edwards.

Thomas Judge (10) watches the action in Saturday’s game against Durango.

Ryan Sederquist/Vail Daily

“I think our defense will be all set to handle to their offense,” Compton said of the upcoming rivalry rematch.

“I think the challenge is, will our offense show up and play the best that they can and kind of expose some weaknesses.”