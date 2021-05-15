Huskies, Devils track and field shine at Broomfield

Better known for long-distance running, Battle Mountain track and field picked up points in field events and sprints during Saturday’s Broomfield Invitational.



We have a new school record in the discus at Battle Mountain.

Junior Augustine Hancock threw 126 feet, 9 inches winning her event, just one of many highlights for the Battle Mountain and Eagle Valley track and field teams at the Broomfield Invitational on Saturday.

Hancock breaks the record held by Morgan Spanel back in the mid-1990s. As this record falls, we give a shoutout to the Spanel family.

The bigger theme of the day is that Battle Mountain might just be more than a bunch of long-distance runners, not that there’s anything wrong with that.

In addition to Hancock winning a throwing event at a major meet, Sophia Smith, Leah Sandberg Alden Pennington and Presley Smith teamed up to win the sprint medley in roughly 1 minute, 57 seconds.

The Huskies’ Roshawn Reid was second in the long jump in Broomfield, while T.J. Nixon was fourth in the high jump. Emma Reeder was on the podium in both of the hurdles events as was Alden Pennington in both the open 100 and 200.

These are points from unexpected places, something that may loom large come the postseason in June. (Still weird that state is in June.)

In case one doesn’t recognize the Huskies any more, Elliot Pribramsky won the open 3,200 in 11:10. That puts the senior in a nice place as her season develops.

In the boys’ 3,200, freshman Porter Middaugh ran a 9:54. That’s the fourth-fastest two miles in Battle Mountain history and it just happened in Week 2 of track season.

John O’Neill has the school record at 9:16 with Jonny Stevens at 9:18. Look out.

“We are so impressed with where everyone’s at,” Huskies coach Rob Parish said. “It’s challenging to compare all the comparables because the season is different. The last time we coached these athletes they were barely in high school. Now, they’re young men and women.”

Eagle Valley’s Jordan Neifert had a pretty good day at Broomfield.

Neifert ran a time of 11 minutes, 45 seconds in the 3,200. That was a personal best by a mere 1 minute, 45 seconds.

Then she set her new personal record in the mile for good measure with a 5:32.

Yes, this is track and field season with somebody holding down the fast-forward button on a calendar.

And performances like these are matched only by the excitement of the Eagle Valley coaching staff.

“I can’t tell you how proud we are of everyone coming together,” Devils coach Drake Brown said. “That’s something I and we haven’t been able to be a part of in a while. Looking at these kids, we’re not where we want to be, but we are growing and growing.”

Samantha Blair put down a 5:05 in the 1,600. While it’s way to early to look at milesplit.com and the top 18 for state, she’s fine. The question is not how many events how for which she will qualify, but which events at state she will enter.

Gage Nielsen ran a 4:33 in his mile. That is 2 seconds off Jamie Fahrmayer’s school mark, set in 2008. So book Nielsen for the record come June, if not before.