Huskies girls basketball, hockey pick up victories

And that’s another good week for Battle Mountain’s girls basketball.

The Huskies took down Steamboat Springs, 45-34, for Saturday’s Senior Day for another 2-0 week within the 4A Slope.

Battle Mountain is 5-1 overall and 4-0 in the league in a 14-game, regular season slate, so Huskies fans may start to get a little excited. This definitely qualifies as a good start.

The first order of business is saluting the Class of 2021 — Gabby Caballero, Alden Pennington, Gianna Carroll, Sophie Russell and Avery May.

Not only are these ladies trying to make some history this winter, but they were also a part of the 2019 squad, which won the school’s first girls basketball title since 1993.

“They were sophomores when I started (as an assistant coach),” Huskies coach Jim Schuppler said. “I connected with a lot of them right away. It is definitely a meaningful senior class.”

Saturday’s unsung heroine was Pennington. Better known for her offense, she had one of those days when her shot wasn’t falling, but she didn’t let it affect other aspects of her game.

Pennington was stout on defense working with Carroll to neutralize Steamboat’s best post threat.

In a shock to absolutely no one, Caballero led the Huskies with 19 points. Carroll had eight and both Augustine Hancock and Elizabeth Keiser had six.

Next week is crunch week. Battle Mountain is at Glenwood Springs Thursday and Rifle Saturday.

Not that any road game is peachy, but those are two places and teams that have not been kind to Battle Mountain girls basketball, so Week 4 of the season will be a supreme test.

Hockey tops Glenwood

Glenwood Springs hockey has only been up and running for two-plus seasons, but the Demons and Battle Mountain have quickly established a feisty rivalry.

And it’s only become more feisty after the Demons went 3-1-1 against the Huskies in the first five meetings between the two schools.

As such, there was much rejoicing after the Huskies disposed of Glenwood Springs, 3-1, Friday night at Dobson Arena.

After Glenwood took a 1-0 first-period lead, the Huskies called Parliament into session. Alex Parliament from Carter Large and Dillon Flaagan tied the game. Declan Kelly prevented another tie with the Demons — they played to a 2-2 draw last week — thanks to an unassisted tally with 4:38 left in regulation.

Hunter Davis did the honors with the empty-netter to ice the affair. Goalie Logan Gremmer stopped 20 of 21 shots and his turning the puck away at a 92.9% rate this season. (For newer hockey fans, that is a terrific clip.)

It was more of the same on Saturday as the Huskies doubled up Steamboat Springs, 4-2, on the road. Davis, Alden Kostick, Wyatt Horn and Flaagan all lit the lamp as the Huskies improved to 4-0-1 on the season.

Battle Mountain returns home for a rare matinee at 2 p.m. Friday against Steamboat.