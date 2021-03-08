Huskies girls, Saints boys, VMS all make hoops tourney

Cole, we know you’re excited about making the playoffs, but try not to kick your opponents. Pattison and Vail Mountain, Vail Christian’s boys and Battle Mountain girls all got good playoff news on Monday and play across the state on Tuesday. (Daily file photo)



In the spirit of Sunday’s royal interview, we are going to go all Oprah on high school basketball.

You get a state-playoff berth.

You get a state-playoff berth.

Want a playoff spot? you get one, too.

The brackets are out and Eagle County teams did as well as could be expected, if not better. Battle Mountain’s ladies, Vail Christian’s boys and Vail Mountain made the dance. They all play Tuesday on the road at times to be determined.

The biggest surprise — and a merry one — is that Battle Mountain girls basketball got an invite as the 31st seed — out of 32 — in the 4A tourney. After the Huskies lost, 49-41, to Glenwood Springs on Saturday in the regular-season finale, Battle Mountain assumed it was done at 8-5.

Not so. You’re playing No. 2 Green Mountain on Tuesday in the first round of the tournament.

Does anyone think the Huskies have a shot? Of course, not. That said, if the ladies play the way fans have seen them play, this is not an average 31-vs.-2 matchup. Battle Mountain is also 1-0 this year against Green Mountain in sports with an ovoid projectile, which doubtless coach Jim Schuppler is inserting into all his pregame machinations.

The 2A Vails had no problem. Vail Mountain came in at No. 20 of 24 2A teams and is at Fowler Tuesday. Vail Christian is 21st — please don’t ask for logic when it comes to beating the Gore Rangers last week — and the Saints are in Wiggins.

In 4A boys’ basketball, Steamboat Springs is the No. 6 seed and hopes to make a run for the Slope. Meeker is the 2A Slope’s top team at No. 14, hosting Holyoke on Tuesday.